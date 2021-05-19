King Street Gallery Summer Exhibitions

Members Summer Exhibition

June and July 2021

It’s been wonderful to fling open our doors this Spring and welcome customers old and new back to the gallery. Now summer is almost upon us we invite you to visit our Members Summer Exhibition which will be running during June and July with a vibrant, fresh selection of fine art painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, printmaking and jewellery on offer. Make sure you find the time to pop along and see what our members have been producing during lockdown and are now excited to be able to exhibit. Everything from large sculptural vessels to teatime sets of cups and plates plus local landscapes to evangelical angels there is something here for everyone.

REDVERS JOHN – ECLECTIC

3 June – 1 July 2021

In The Chate Room at King Street Gallery

Redvers John is a prolific painter and was born in Wales and studied at Coleg Sir Gar, Carmarthen and attained a BA Hons in Fine Art, painting, drawing and printmaking and is based in Carmarthenshire. His subject matter is eclectic and far ranging. His pop art Collage style works are intrinsically linked to his own collections of vinyl record collections and Punk music memorabilia and typography often features. In these works Socio- political elements are brought forward through the use of what appear to be random icons from past and present material culture.

His urban landscapes are more traditional in style and are often of important historical places. Redvers chooses unusual angles and shadows and people are often featured going about their daily lives.

Further political ideas have been explored including his ‘cuts again’ series which are sculptural paintings.

Visit both shows at this superb contemporary gallery this summer. Find us at 33 King Street, Carmarthen. Open Tues-Sat 10.30am-4pm.

Go to our website for more information at www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk