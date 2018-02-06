Oriel King Street Gallery – Phil Alder in the Spotlight

‘Spotlight’ exhibitions at King Street Gallery bring the work of an individual artist’s work together in a specially designated small exhibition room to enable a greater focus on their particular art and what lies behind it. During March the gallery is highlighting 4 abstract paintings by Phil Alder about the experience of gardens.

A recurring theme of Phil Alder’s painting since the 1970’s has been domestic and productive gardens and orchards. In this ‘spotlight’ exhibition at King Street he will be showing four paintings recreating the experience of being in four different gardens.

He writes.

‘My watercolour paintings have, over time, been well collected in Wales. My studio paintings by contrast mainly sell into America and southern England although I have a handful of collectors for them here in south west Wales. By bringing these four paintings together I’m hoping this spotlight show will help a greater appreciation in the south west of my style, working methods and what I’m achieving. It’s important for an artist to have an audience where they live.

‘These recent abstract paintings take as their starting point four different leisure gardens. They are less ‘of’ the garden but more ‘about’ recapturing the experience of being in these gardens at a particular time. They are a kind of visual metaphor.’

Phil Alder has lived and worked in Carmarthen since 1975. He is an artist, former museum officer, exhibitions and literature officer, lecturer and arts manager; in public life he is former Chair of King Street Gallery, has sat externally on Faculty Boards at the University Wales, Trinity St. David and is currently a member of the Tywi Gateway Trust seeking to restore the former Bishop’s Palace Gardens at Abergwili Museum.

Phil Alder will be available to meet members of the public at the Gallery on Saturday 17th March between 10am and 4.00pm.

For more information please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

