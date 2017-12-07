King Street Gallery – Exhibits and events this December

This December King Street Gallery exhibits a range of beautiful works from varied artists.

John Slater at King Street Gallery

Frozen in Time

1 – 13 December 2017

John’s highly original photography explores the ways in which a subject can ‘melt into its background’ to produce a new and exciting image. The two separate objects are combined to become one, ‘breaking the boundaries of our imagination’.

“I have continued to work with narrative from the natural environment and where exploring the subtleties and nuances of natural systems, relating to the meanings that we take from our experiences. I had been seeking to express the wider frame of vision that includes an understanding of the individual as part of a connected whole. Ice links all within itself, frozen in time is an exhibition which attempts just that, freezing time for all to enjoy.”

John attained an MA in Photography – Contemporary Dialogues in 2016, from Swansea University.

Spotlight – Charlotte Leadbeater

1 – 31 December 2017

A new exhibition opening on 1st December in the Spotlight Room at King Street Gallery highlights the work of founding member Charlotte Leadbeater. This exhibition spotlights the Russian Ballet. It includes Charlotte’s favourite dancers in performance, a large piece depicting the Vaganova/ Kirov school, Marinsky theatre, Swansea Grand Theatre and Ballet Russe in performance. She has also put in two pieces od dance sculpture inspired by Oskar Schlemmer.

Affordable Art at Christmas

Members Show in the Chate Room, all work £100 or less

15 December 2017 – 3 January 2018

A great opportunity to find a seasonal gift of original art for that special person. Fine art paintings, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, photography and textiles, something for everyone this Christmas.

For more information please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

