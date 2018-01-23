King Street Gallery – Current and upcoming events

Join King Street Gallery through January, February and March for some exciting new exhibitions.

The annual King Street Gallery members’ sale in the Chate room. This is a great opportunity to acquire lovely artwork at reduced prices.

ART SALE

SALE OF MEMBERS WORK

5 – 31 January 2018

___________________________________________________

Sarah Rhys in the Spotlight

1 – 28 February 2018

Featuring the work of King Street Gallery member,Sarah Rhys, in the Spotlight Room during the month of February.

“I like to paint interpretive scenes of Carmarthen and it’s people, paintings that have been described as ‘Composite’. I have painted portraits of Welsh coalminers from the last century taken from old photographs and, as a contrast I do paintings of the surreal and the ridiculous.”

_____________________________________________

Divergent Contemporary Arts “Continuums” Exhibition

2 – 14 February 2018

Divergent Contemporary Arts Collective was formed in July 2017 and produces work in a wide range of media including original painting, sculpture, collage and photography. The 6 artists are: Kate Bell, Amy Golding, Mark Ingram, Fi Latus, Susan Matthews and Tom Morris.

They have contributed to:

Working in a wide range of media they have contributed:

Audio/Visual and performance art to the Troublemakers’ Festival Swansea.

Held 2 exhibitions in The Grand, Swansea ‘Unset’ and ‘Reset’.

Contributed photographic art work to the Junvenarte Exhibition in Oslo Norway.

Created sound art for DE Stijlphone by l’Art Penultieme, Le Havre, France and Brutal and Fractures cd for Sonic Oyster records in Scotland.

Contributed sculptural work for Artist and Makers exhibition Llangathen Carmarthen.

______________________________________________

MEMBERS NEW YEAR EXHIBITION

5 January – 7 March 2018

Gallery members are exhibiting New work at the start of the New Year in the main gallery.

Our artists disciplines range from contemporary painting, print making, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and sculpture. A wealth of creative talent to start 2018 in style.

For more information please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

