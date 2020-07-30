King Street Gallery – Back in Business

Our members have been working tirelessly to get the gallery Covid ready for our OPENING on Wednesday 19th August. Its been cleaned top to bottom and has had a “new look” paint job on walls and plinths plus all safety measures and one way systems put in place. Our new opening days and times will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11am – 4pm.

We look forward to seeing you all for our Autumn Members Exhibition which will run from Wednesday 19th August until 31st October. Our artists and makers have been busy during lockdown and this show will be a celebration of their new work. It will be full of exquisite fine art paintings and printmaking from landscapes, portraits and urban scenes to still life, seascapes, dynamic abstracts and magical storytelling. There will be wildlife and abstract photography, sculptural pieces depicting the female form and creatures from across the world alongside functional pottery. We have an eclectic selection of ceramic artists making large textural vessels through to raku pots and colourful slip decorated pieces using varying techniques and diverse patterns.

In the Spotlight room we will be showcasing the work of member Elaine Graham with her wonderful depictions of local landscapes and seascapes running 19th August – 31st October.

We are also running our annual Open Competition, which this year has a theme of Inside/Outside. Visit www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk for more details on this and updates/changes on everything gallery related or email us at gallery@kingstreetgallery.co.uk.

King Street Gallery is an artist led gallery set up to show and sell our own work. We generally have around 30 members and mount regular selling exhibitions of members’ work every two months. We also have a gallery known as the Chate Room for visiting artists which is also used for hiring out for workshops, talks and presentations.

We regularly hold opening launch parties for new gallery and visiting exhibitions, usually on a Friday evening. Come along and view our members’ new work with a complimentary glass of wine and homemade snacks! The Gallery is open from 10am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday. You’ll find us located on the ground floor of 33 King Street, in the heart of the old quarter of the historical market town of Carmarthen.

All work is available to purchase, there is also the option of purchasing any piece of interest under the Arts Council of Wales’ scheme called Collectorplan. This allows you to purchase a piece of art up to £5000, interest-free. The duration of repayment is usually 12 months and based on a deposit of 10%. Click for more information about the Collectorplan scheme.