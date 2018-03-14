King Street Gallery – Ann Goodfellow in the Spotlight

MARKING TIME – A selection of drawings from 1998 – 2018 at King Street Gallery

During April the spotlight exhibition in King Street Gallery looks at the importance of mark – making and drawing to ceramic artist Ann Goodfellow. Throughout Ann’s artistic career, drawing has provided the central significance to her artistic output. Early training in Wildlife Illustration in the 1980s provided her with painting and drawing skills, the latter of which still prove central to her practice. Ann states;

“Using a variety of drawing materials and methods, I always strive to find new ways of rendering my observations.”

Highlighting her experimental approach she goes on to say,

“…even using paper itself as a drawing material can result in a very stimulating and exciting image.”

This is can be seen especially in her early work which was influenced by her training in Illustration many years ago. Aspects of the coastal landscape which surround us here in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire are depicted through a variety of media, including pencil, pastel and drawing ink.

It was Ann’s early studies in illustration that introduced her to clay, which gave her fresh inspiration to work three –dimensionally. In the 1990s she therefore decided to undertake further study for a B.A. in Ceramics in Swansea, and an M.A. Ceramics in University Wales Institute Cardiff in 2006. Throughout this period of time drawing still had the same significance, influencing each piece or work she produced. However there was a shift in subject matter from the landscape, and her interests began to change to the human form, and how to depict it through sculpture in a contemporary way. Ann says;

“Weekly sessions drawing from the life model help to inspire and underpin my three – dimensional work”

By working in this way, Ann is able to translate the marks made by observational drawing into the vigorous and spontaneous marks made on the surface of her sculpture. In addition the pose often dictates the form of the sculpture, and helps retain the integrity of the work.

This exhibition seeks to examine some of these drawings made throughout Ann’s career from the 1990s onwards. It is hoped that the viewer is able to make the same connection between the human form and the landscape as she has made through this body of work. The very different approaches of realism combined with abstraction give the works an originality of vision and thought aimed at stimulating the imagination.

Ann has exhibited widely, both in Britain and Europe and with solo shows in France in 2012 and 2013. She has also taught for many years, both in Coleg Sir Gar and Community Education. She has been a director of King Street Gallery since 2002, and works tirelessly to ensure its continued success.

Ann will be available to discuss her work on Friday, 27th April, from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

