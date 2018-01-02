King Street – Coming up in 2018: Debbie Dunbar in the Spotlight

We’ve enjoyed a successful year at King Street Gallery showcasing the very best locally-produced art and delivering a wide range of shows, workshops and talks. And we have plenty more lined up for 2018! We hope you can join us, and we look forward to seeing you in the Gallery in the coming year…

Members New Year Exhibition At King Street Gallery



5 January – 7 March 2018

King Street Gallery members are exhibiting New work at the start of the New Year in the main gallery.

Our artists, at King Street Gallery, disciplines range from contemporary painting, print making, photography, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and sculpture. A wealth of creative talent to start 2018 in style.

SPOTLIGHT ON DEBBIE DUNBAR

Each month a different King Street Gallery artist is featured in our Spotlight Room. Throughout January artist Debbie Dunbar will be showing her work. We caught up with Debbie to find out more about her approach to creating fine art…

How would you summarise your approach as an artist?

I am really rather traditional I suppose. I was fortunate in having a brilliant grounding on a two-year foundation course – more years ago than I would like to admit – in the days when they actually still taught a solid grounding in the arts and technical skills in several disciplines such a sculpture and print. It included lots and lots of both life and analytical drawing, and of course painting.

I do break out now and then, and like to have a go at something more instinctive and abstract, though I tend to keep those to myself! I think the most important thing is to just keep working: observing and painting and learning as much as you can. Working at it is for me the only way.

When and where do you like to work?

I will try to work in my studio every single day. Usually the best time for me is the morning when I don’t get interrupted too much! Where possible I will continue through the day whilst the light is good enough. Otherwise I like to take my pochade box out and find an interesting spot to spend an hour painting from life when I can.

What are your favourite materials/tools?

I always love those lovely rich oil colours. I do dabble in acrylics every now and then, usually for speed; but I don’t find them as satisfying. I confess I tend not to do anywhere near enough sketching, unless it’s thumbnails for working out a painting composition when I will normally ‘sketch’ with a single oil colour and a small dry brush straight from the tube rather than with a pencil. My most favourite tools would be my Rosemary brushes and though I always use a mixture of brands of oil paint, I really do love my Michael Harding oil paints.

Who is your favourite artist, and why?

I like a very diverse selection of artists, both historical and contemporary, for a multitude of different reasons. A current favourite is Heinrich von Zügel, and I have just discovered Hester Berry who paints luminous, dynamic landscapes. I love Munnings, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Morot, John Singer Sargent, Dame Laura Knight…

What’s the most memorable exhibition you have ever been to?

I don’t think I can single out a particular exhibition, though I really enjoy the Royal Institute of Oil Painters Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London and try to go every year if I can. Also the Royal Society of Marine Artists has a wonderful Annual Exhibtion at the same gallery. I think one of my favourite places to go at the moment is the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff. They have a super collection and interesting temporary exhibitions; I enjoy taking a day out to spend there every so often. Really, I just like seeking out and visiting as many galleries as possible!

What five things make you happiest?

My family and friends, who I would describe as rather wonderful individuals; painting and just being out in the landscape, looking at the way the light changes; music, I really can’t do without music; and of course looking at art wherever I am.



Debbie Dunbar's Spotlight Show runs in the Spotlight Room throughout January.

For more information about King Street Gallery please visit: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

