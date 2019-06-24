Kate Bell and Graham Parker – Edge of Landscape

Swansea’s Elysium studio artists Kate Bell and Graham Parker come together in an elemental exhibition entitled ‘Edge of Landscape’ which opens at Kings Street Gallery, Carmarthen on Friday 28th June. The exhibition showcases the artists’ differing approaches to landscape.

Kate Bell is concerned with nature and transitional space. She constantly questions the boundary between representation and pure abstraction, expanding the notion of how land and seascape are explored and understood.

Kate says:

“A close relationship with the Gower coast has generated an ongoing series of work, most recently paintings have been inspired by the poetry of Vernon Watkins, the Welsh metaphysical poet who also lived on the coast of Gower. The concept of space, both actual and pictorial, implications of time and place, movement through shifting tidelines, weather and light materialise in these paintings. “

Graham Parker also explores relationships between sky, land and sea. His expressive horizons and seascapes capture the fascination that endures in coastal places.

Graham says:

“I’m drawn to the horizon and the boundless possibility it offers. The compelling illusion of how land,sea and sky connect, challenges our understanding of reality and completeness. We can see and feel, but never reach, this beguiling vanishing point. My aim as a painter is to draw the viewer into the space that separates earth from sky.”

Who: Artists Kate Bell & Graham Parker from Swansea’s Elysium studio.

What: Edge of Landscape.

Where: Kings Street Gallery, Carmarthen

When: Friday 28th June – Friday 13th July 2019 (Private Viewing Saturday 29 June).

Oriel King Street Gallery

Contemporary fine and applied arts gallery with a regularly changing exhibition of new work by the artist members. The gallery also showcases special exhibitions by visiting renowned artists in this prestigious West Wales gallery. Talks and workshops given by highly regarded artists are frequent events. Member of Collector Plan – an interest-free loan scheme supported by Arts Council of Wales.

Address: 33 King Street, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, SA31 1BS

Tel: 01267 220121

Web: www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

Twitter: @KingStGallery

Facebook: King Street Gallery (artist’s cooperative)