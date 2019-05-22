Julia Harris Artist holds Art Workshop

Julia Harris Artist is holding an Art Workshop

WHEN

June 8th and 9th 2019 10am – 4pm

WHERE

The Hibbard Room. Craig y Nos Country Park

Brecon Rd. Pen y Cae. SA9 1GL

SUITABLE FOR ALL ABILITIES

BOOK ON LINE

Www.juliaharris.wales

or email

Julia@juliaharris.wales or phone Julia 07973737207

01639731222

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

July 13th and 14th Aug 10th and 11th Sept 14th and 15th

Other dates to be arranged

COSTS

£45.00 per day

£70.00 for weekend

Returning students 10% disount.

Includes all materials Specify Acrylics or Watercolour when

booking

EXHIBITON

I have booked the Welfare Hall, Ystradgynlais to hold an exhibition of your work to celebrate the centenary of Adaline Patti. If you would like to submit your work, in September 2019

Julia Harris Artist says about herself

I want people not only to look at my work, I want them to feel it – both with their eyes and their hearts. I want to create an emotion inside them, because to create something that stirs feeling inside the onlooker is a great achievement.

I am a Welsh artist, living in Mid Wales.

The way I paint is from inside me. It’s not some mechanical action learned or mimicked: my work is a portrayal of all my happy, sad, joyous and turbulent feelings. I think that my passion for painting is revealed through my approach to my work. My work has been described as energetic, vibrant, theatrical, romantic and erotic. Certainly, I feel that it expresses the essential me.

How Julia Harris Artist became the artist that she is

Childhood

I was brought up and educated in Pontardawe, South Wales. As a child, I spent most of my time with my grandparents on their farm. These were very happy times: looking after the animals; collecting wild mushrooms with my grandmother; and walking the fields with my grandfather (no doubt being more of a hindrance than a help at harvest time!)

Walking the Dog

I’ve been told that I possess an ability to adapt to all the mediums that I use, including watercolour, acrylic, oils and pastels. I really enjoy watercolour as it’s such a temperamental medium. I use a lot of water and push it around the paper until I get the effect or atmospheric feeling I want. I love acrylics, too. There is nothing I enjoy more than using a palette knife to paint with, to build up a picture in texture, as I am a very tactile person.

To find out more about Julia Harris Artist go to juliaharris.wales

To find out more about Julia Harris Artist within thew Welsh Country website go to welshcountry.co.uk julia harris