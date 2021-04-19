Join PODS and partners for Wales Outdoor Learning Week

Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools (PODS) has teamed up with partners across the county to help you make the most of Wales Outdoor Learning week from 19-26 April.

With videos, sessions and resources on a range of subjects from seeds to species identification to minibeasts, bees and trees, there will be plenty to help children engage with the outdoors.

Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools Co-ordinator, Bryony Rees said:

“Join us to get outside in nature, whether it be in your school grounds, gardens or local area, we will be helping you spend as much time as possible in the outdoors and exploring the first signs of spring. “We challenge you to get outside and encourage families and schools to make outdoor learning a part of your daily routine.”

Resources will be provided by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire County Council, Darwin Centre, Tir Coed and Natural Resources Wales.

All resources that do not require booking will be posted on the Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools Facebook (www.facebook.com/PembrokeshireOutdoorSchools) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PembsOutdoorSch) channels. For more information email bryonyr@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.

Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools Outdoor Learning Week timetable:

Monday 19 April

Signs of spring

Video capturing the first signs of spring in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park by National Park Authority Ranger Victoria Sewell. With accompanying resources.

Planting seeds

Video on how to grow vegetables in a small space by Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools co-ordinator Bryony Rees.

Tuesday 20 April

The science of spring

9.30am-10.15am – email darwin@darwincentre.com to book

Live virtual session on the Science of Spring with Darwin Centre.

Garden minibeasts

1.30pm-2.15pm – email darwin@darwincentre.com to book

Live virtual session on the wonderful creatures you may find in your garden or school grounds with Darwin Centre.

Wednesday 21 April

Blossoms

Video on how you can identify blossoms by Tom Bean, National Park Authority Education Officer with supporting resources.

DIY solitary bee house

Video by National Park Authority Ranger Vicky Sewell on how to make a solitary bee house from recycled materials.

Thursday 22 April

Terrific Trees

Video and activities to learn about trees by woodland charity Tir Coed.

Hedgehogs

1.30pm-2.15pm – email darwin@darwincentre.com to book

Live virtual session with the Pembrokeshire Hogspital and Darwin Centre.

Friday 23 April

Outdoor games

Videos of a range of outdoor games from Sport Pembrokeshire.

Outdoor learning journal

Create a paper or online journal of the learning you have done this week.