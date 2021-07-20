Jocelyn Roberts Elevates the Ordinary in New Caernarfon Exhibition

Plein-air artist Jocelyn Roberts knows how to find beauty in the ordinary. She sees it in the way the light catches the steps at a harbour, or in the juxtaposition between traditional facades with modern conveniences.

In Jocelyn’s first solo exhibition at Life: Full Colour, she shares her love of Caernarfon through a series of paintings that elevate the mundane and often overlooked everyday objects and places.

The exhibition, Steps to Segontium, includes more than 40 paintings featuring Caernarfon’s buildings and locations such as Bonta Deli, the old foundry and the show’s namesake Segontium Terrace.

Jocelyn has also included still-life paintings of objects like a fork from the chippy and the harbour master’s phone for added texture and insight into Caernarfon life.

“It’s the ordinary places that excite the artist in me. I like to point them out: look at this ordinary thing, it’s beautiful or it’s abandoned and sad, or it could be more, it evokes memories or little capsules in time. I don’t want them to be missed. I like the dirty urban-ness of it all.”

Each building or item chosen by Jocelyn, has an energy or a personality that has jumped out at her.

“Some of them are loved, some are neglected. It’s just like people. There are the highly manicured shops, there are shops that are clearly family-run as they are heaving with tradition. You can see mum, daughter, and granddaughter all working in the shop. It’s very Welsh. “I’ve chosen the little places that are forgotten and unloved, but still have something special about them. For example, I’ve painted the steps down at the harbour. They are the most ordinary thing, but I loved the way the light played on the stone. “I’ve also painted the rings on the harbour floor which are ancient and wearing away. They may be gone soon. Nothing stays the same so I’m pleased to create a snapshot of a moment in time.”

Jocelyn’s main message from the show is to stop, look and notice things.

“I want people to look up and notice the beauty in the ordinary instead of simply going about their day.”

Steps to Segontium will open at Life: Full Colour gallery in Caernarfon on 7 August and will run until 18 September 2021. All artworks will be available for sale and the gallery offers Collectorplan, an interest free loans to help people buy original art by a living artist.

For further details, visit: www.lifefullcolour.com