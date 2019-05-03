International Ceramics Festival 2019

The International Ceramics Festival

Friday 05th July –Sunday 07th July 2019

Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Mid Wales, UK

www.internationalceramicsfestival.org

Since it began in 1987, The International Ceramics Festival (ICF) has grown to become the UK’s leading ceramics event, celebrating contemporary ceramics from around the world. Over three days ceramicists from China, France, Italy, Japan, Latvia and the USA will demonstrate their techniques, give talks and exhibit their work alongside renowned makers from the UK. For the first time, the Festival will host potters from Uzbekistan giving a unique insight into their rich ceramic heritage. A range of large scale sculptural firings will be built and fired over the weekend including a Punk Raku performance on Saturday night.

2019 demonstrators and firers:

Nic Collins (UK), Patia Davis (UK), Terry Davies (UK/Italy), Kaku Hayashi (Japan), Ashraf Hanna (UK), Brendan Hesmondhalgh (UK), Punk Raku: Jean-François Bourlard & Valérie Blaize (France), Rebecca Hutchinson (USA), Wendy Lawrence (UK), Chen Min (China), Phil Rogers (UK), Ilona Romule (Latvia), Alisher Nazirov, Alisher Rakhimov, Abdulla Narzullaev (Uzbekistan), Liming Zhang (China).

The lecture programme will also feature Mathew Blakely (UK), Patricia Fay (USA), Nuala O’Donovan (Ireland) and Magdalene Odundo (Kenya/UK) who currently has a major exhibition at the Hepworth Gallery.

“An absolute MUST for anyone who loves ceramics! Amazing talks and demos from top-notch ceramicists from around the globe.” 2017 ICF visitor.

The programme is opened on Friday evening by Honorary President Lars Tharp, the well-known broadcaster who is part of BBC’s Antiques Roadshow team.

#Special awards are made during each Festival. The Potterycrafts Lifetime Achievement Award is given in recognition of a major contribution to the world of ceramics. The 2017 Award went to David and Margaret Frith and the name of the 2019 award will be announced at the opening ceremony.

There are also two Residency Awards. The Potclays Emerging Makers Award is open to artists working with clay who have graduated from college within the past five years. The winner of the award will be offered an International Visiting Artist Award at the Jingdezhen Sanbao Ceramic Art Institute in China. The International Ceramics Studio, Kecskemét Residency Award is open to all UK based ceramic practitioners including mid-career and late adopters of ceramics.

New for 2019 is a Short Film Competition sponsored by TopPot Supplies. Over the past few years there has been an increase in activity amongst makers to adopt moving image as part of their practice. This competition is for multi-disciplinary artists and filmmakers where ceramics and/or clay is a main focus of their film.

Exhibitions will take place over seven areas of Aberystwyth Arts Centre. There is a special Demonstrators Exhibition where work made by the 2019 ICF guests will be available for sale. Ingrid Murphy, the ICF Master of Ceremonies will show her interactive exhibition Seen and Unseen in Gallery 1. Road to Discovery – Ceramics from Uzbekistan will take place in the Ceramics Gallery. This will explore Uzbekistan’s rich heritage in ceramic production alongside Welsh folk pottery traditions held in Aberystwyth University’s Ceramic Collection. Photographer Ben Boswell will show images of potters working in their studios in the Café. Plus, there will be an exhibition of work by Emerging Makers, as well the North and South Wales Potters exhibition.

In addition, there is a dedicated Trade Tent with a variety of ceramic suppliers offering everything from handmade artist brushes to the latest electric kilns. There are also stalls representing ceramics courses in the UK, as well as stalls from international and UK ceramic groups and collectives, UK and international ceramic publications and much much more.

Set in the beautiful coastal location of Aberystwyth, the Festival is particularly known for its friendly atmosphere and is one of the few arts festivals where the audience can interact freely with the demonstrators. Everyone (including families with children) can have a go at making something with clay in Claytopia our activities tent. With the rising interest in craft and ceramics, the Festival provides inspiration, knowledge and entertainment for the beginner and professional alike.

Tickets for the Festival weekend can be booked online via the festival’s website: www.internationalceramicsfestival.org or by calling the Box Office (+44) 01970 62 32 32.

Full price weekend tickets are £150 (concessions available) and single day tickets start at £90.