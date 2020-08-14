Hush Hush Glamping, Powys

Featured in The Daily Mail as one of the five best farm stay holidays across the UK and The Telegraph as one of the best back-to-nature UK breaks, Hush Hush Glamping provides the most scenic setting for a digital detox.

Set within a 90-acre farm in Mid Wales, Hush Hush Glamping provides the perfect place to truly relax and unwind. Located at 1,300ft above sea level, Hare’s Form overlooks the spectacular Radnor Valley and Black Mountains in company of friendly alpacas, sheep, red kites and the occasional deer.

Our glamping pod for two is lovingly crafted from Cedar Wood into a curved structure. The fully insulated pod sits snuggly in the Welsh hillside, with its decking offering sprawling views of the valley beneath. The pod has been specifically designed for self-catering, featuring a comfy Hypnos double bed, private en-suite bathroom with a fitted shower and toilet, and a kitchen area with a fridge, microwave, induction hobs, kettle and toaster. The living area contains a rustic log-burning stove, and there is even a TV with a small selection of DVDs. Nestled in the heart of the farm, you may wander curiously into the fields and forest above.

​With no wi-fi or TV channels, Hush Hush Glamping is perfect for a romantic break away. However, you can get phone signal with most mobile providers and it’s only 15 minutes’ drive to the nearby town of Kington. There are plenty of picturesque walks nearby, such as the Offa’s Dyke path, Hergest Ridge, Water-break-its-neck waterfall and the notable spectacular Elan Valley dams and reservoirs.

​Owners Kevin Jones and Alice Pond take care to ensure the highest standards of hygiene at all times. Safe4 bactericidal scrub and disinfectant spray are available in the pod. So, why not book your staycation at Hush Hush Glamping today?

Contact details:

Address: Hush Hush Glamping, Kinnerton, Mid Wales, Powys

Tel: 07882 135027

Email: info@hushhushglamping.co.uk

Website: www.hushhushglamping.co.uk

Facebook: @ Hush Hush Glamping

Instagram: @hushhushglamping