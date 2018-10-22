Humanimal Trust supported by Tweedies including Craft Fairs

Humanimal Trust has a message about animal and human medicine that Tweedies wholly support. But Tweedies also have their own creation of hybrid bears bringing together tweeds from very different traditional mills & adding their own crafting magic to create this new hydrid.

Patricia Clanzy Hodge tells Welsh Country of this new innovation & her work with Humanimal Trust over the coming months

“Tweedies and I are proud to introduce our newest patchwork bears, Bethan and Meira who feature on our advert, and Catrin our very first HYBRID bear.

When a length of fabric is coming to an end and is no longer enough to make a whole bear, and that particular tweed is no longer available at Trefriw Woollen Mill, the answer is to team it up with another so that both fabrics compliment each other.

Bethan uses her original dark purple tweed and teams it with an off white/mauve herringbone. Her feet and ears are shades of lavender and white.

Meira on the other hand is a Christmas explosion of browns and oranges which look fabulous together. Her ears and feet are one brown and one orange.

Catrin our first hybrid bear uses a beautiful turquoise tweed from Trefriw and a dusky pink tweed from Jamieson’s Spinning Mill on Shetland. Her feet and ears are pink and turquoise.

Patchwork bears are fun to make. Not only do the pattern pieces have to be fitted together like a colour block jigsaw puzzle, but the bears have odd ears and odd felt feet too, all to be pinned in the right places.

More patchwork bears are to follow with four pieces of fabric waiting to be cut out. So watch out for them on our website. www.tweedies.biz

Christmas Craft Fairs

Saturday 1st December Tenbury Mistletoe Festival – exact venue TBC

Sunday 2nd December Christmas Gift Fair 11am to 4pm

Bartestree Village Hall (Nr Hereford), Bartestree, HR1 4BY

Friday 7th December Winter Festival 5pm to 9pm

Wem Town Hall, Wem, Shropshire, SY4 5DG

Saturday 15th December Christmas Market – 9am to 6pm

The Square, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LA

Hope to see some of you at these events.

This year 20% of Tweedies profits is being donated to the Humanimal Trust – a charity founded by Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, aka Supervet – to promote his dream of achieving One Medicine.

The Trust drives the collaboration between Vets, Doctors and Researchers, so that all humans and animals benefit from sustainable and equal medical progress but not at the expense of an animal’s life. This is One Medicine and Tweedies wholly support this.

More information can be found on our website and a link for making donations direct to the Trust. I have created a little Teddy called PADDY FITZANIMAL and he will on my Christmas Craft stalls along with all the other bears and mice.

Happy Christmas everyone.”

Patricia at Tweedies

www.tweedies.biz

For more about Tweedies and thier bears within Welsh Country go to Welsh Country / Tweedies