HRH The Countess of Wessex to visit the Royal Welsh Winter Fair

We are delighted that HRH The Countess of Wessex has accepted an invitation to join us at this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

Joining us on the first day of the event, Monday 26 November, this will be the second visit to the Royal Welsh Showground for the Countess, but her first to the prestigious Royal Welsh Winter Fair. Having first visited the Royal Welsh Show with the Earl of Wessex back in 2003, The Countess is one of many members of the Royal family who are regular visitors to the society’s events, including our patron, HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Princess Royal and HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

“The society is delighted to be able to share the news that HRH The Countess of Wessex will be visiting this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair” said William Hanks, Honorary Winter Fair Director.



“Her Royal Highness has a keen interest in agriculture and is the current Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO).

“With her knowledge of the industry and interest in agricultural shows, we are very much looking forward to welcoming the Countess to one of Europe’s finest prime stock shows.” added Mr Hanks.

Whilst at the fair, the Countess will get the opportunity to visit all areas of the event including the new start-up farmers market, the Winter Fair Taste Test competitions, the homecrafts and horticulture displays and, of course, the livestock, the event’s star attraction. The Royal Welsh Winter Fair will be held on 26 and 27 November at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells. Along with the usual packed schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays, the two-day event will be packed full of festivities including free late night shopping and a spectacular firework display on the Monday evening.



First staged in 1990 and originally a modest one-day event, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair is now widely referred to as the finest prime stock show in Europe and has become well established as one of the most popular attractions on the British agricultural show calendar. Leading stockmen from all over the UK will compete for the top accolades in the classes and competitions.

For more information and to buy your e-tickets in advance, please visit www.rwas.wales

For more about Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and it’s shows within Welsh Country go to www.welshcountry.co.uk/royal-welsh-agriculture-show