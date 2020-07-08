Hot From the Kitchen

Or you can read the feature below…

Hello, dear readers,

I must confess myself to be somewhat at a loss while penning this piece, we are in strange and anxious times, normally I would be updating you on the seasonal availability of our wonderful Welsh produce and exhorting you to patronise (in an edible way) the Farmers’ Markets and food festivals up and down the country – a few of which I had hoped to be attending myself in a professional capacity! The spectre of Covid-19 has put paid to that, at least for the time being, with the lockdown imposed for public safety requiring a severe restriction of our movements and activities. Although there is hope that some relaxation will be forthcoming, what we have viewed as ‘normality’ is unlikely to return for some time. Our amazing NHS, public and emergency services, are battling daily to help keep us safe and we should all respect that and assist when and how we may.

The hospitality industry in Wales was dealt a massive body blow by Covid-19 and I am delighted by the way the industry has rallied round, from donating chef jackets to make PPE, feeding of front line staff, reconfiguring of distilleries to make sanitiser, support and accommodation for key workers and many other ways which make me proud to be in the industry. Farmers keep farming, growers keep growing and the sterling efforts of small shops like Machynlleth’s own butcher, Will Lloyd Williams to keep Wales fed should not go unremarked. Indeed this brings me to my plea readers, that as and when the lockdown eases, please, please, please show your support for the shops, pubs, hotels and restaurants and other establishments that are in your locality. There is a great deal of doom and gloom being forecast economically and we all face an uncertain future, but please do your bit to keep our wonderful Welsh food drink and hospitality industries afloat. Shop locally wherever you can, buy Welsh wherever possible and maybe even a staycation (or two!). Remember dear reader, your country needs you more than ever in these unprecedented times.

Stay Safe and Happy Cooking

Gareth Johns is chef at The Wynnstay Hotel, Machynlleth, Powys

Picture: Charles Dark