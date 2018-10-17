Holyhead Live Music, Choir & Pantomime at Ucheldre Centre

Holyhead Live Music by Iwan Llewelyn-Jones, Russian Voskresenije Choir & Christmas Pantomime at Ucheldre Centre.

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones: Nocturnes and Waltzes – Frédéric Chopin and Friends

Saturday 3 November – Sadwrn 3 Tachwedd 7.30pm

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones returns to the Ucheldre Centre in 2018-19 to perform four recitals that explore captivating piano music. Frédéric Chopin, and specifically the Nocturnes and Waltzes are timeless masterpieces brimming with beguiling charm and sparkling wit.

The series continues in 2019 February 2, April 6 and June 22.

£12, £10 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Voskresenije Choir (St Petersburg): Russian Sacred and Folk Music

Sunday 4 November – Sul 4 Tachwedd 7.30pm

We are honoured to be hosting a performance by the Voskresenije (Resurrection) Choir. This is an event not to be missed with many marvellous voices. Including Anatoliy Artamonov who is an “octave” singer, reaching a low as a G Contra Octave (49.00HZ). The Voskresenije Choir, are all internationally trained at the world class St Petersburg Conservatoire and conducted by musical director Jurij Maruk

£8, £7 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Festival of the Dead – Dygwl y Meirw by/gan Angela Roberts

Saturday 17 November – Sadwrn 17 Tachwedd 11am & 2pm

A winter’s tale from puppet company ‘Black Star and Monkey.

A celebration of our ancestors and Celtic Festival of the Dead traditions – told with the help of Welsh ‘bwci-bo’ characters.

Dathliad o chwedlau yr hen Geltiaid, gyda chymorth cymeriadau ‘bwci-bo’ Cymreig.

Come in Halloween costume! 4-12yrs and families. Welsh with English notes.

Dewch I’r sioe mewn gwisg Calangaeaf! Addas I blant 4-12 a’u teuluoedd. Nodiadau ar Gael I Ysgolion.

£6, £5 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Ucheldre Rep present Entertaining Angels (Richard Everett)

7.30pm Thursday/Iau 29 November/Tachwedd – Saturday/Sadwrn 1 December/Rhagfyr

The Ucheldre Rep, ends it’s 2018 season of productions at Ucheldre with “Entertaining Angels” by Richard Everett. Sandra Fraser takes on the role of Grace, who as a clergy wife has spent a lifetime on her best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she is enjoying her new-found freedom to do and say exactly as she pleases. Directed by Tom Wallwork this is a sharp- edged and witty comedy.

£6, £5 concessions/gostyngiadau, £3 children/plant

Anvil Productions present Pinnochio pantomime



Saturday 22 December – Sadwrn 22 Rhagfyr 2pm & 5pm

Sunday 23 December- Sul 23 Rhagfyr 3pm

27,28, 29, 30 December/Rhagfyr & 2, 3, 4 January/Ionawr 3pm

Bringing the traditional story alive to delight families. All sorts of characters are here. There’s Pinocchio, his father Gipetto, his conscience Jiminy Cricket and the Blue Fairy. Including his friends Harlequin the jester, his girlfriend Columbina and Punch & Judy. Principle Boy Helen Green leads in this traditional pantomime. Packed with popular songs a show for all the family this Christmas and New Year.

£7.50, £6.50 concessions/gostyngiadau, £4 children/plant

Monthly Regular Events

Vocal Workshop

Saturday 10 November 10am- 2.30pm, with Marian Bryfdir and Kiefer Jones

Lit Soc

Karen Ankers – Friday 14 September; Sian Northey 12 October; Lee Duggan 16 November; Phil Bowen 14 December 1-3pm

Jazz Club

Monday 19 November, 17 December 8pm

Rhwng

with Fiona Owen introducing Graham Hartill

Saturday 1 December 10am – 4pm

Films are all priced at / Prisiau ffilmiauWe will be screening films again this Autumn

5.30 and 3.30pm: £3 (£2 children/plant)

8pm: £4, £3.25 students & concessions / gostyngiadau a myfyrwyr)

Cegin Ucheldre Kitchen

Good fresh home-made fare.

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm.

Lunches 12pm onwards.

Sunday 2 – 4.30pm. (Coffee, teas and cakes only)

For more about the Ucheldre Centre within Welsh Country go to welshcountry.co.uk/ucheldre-centre or visit: www.ucheldre.org