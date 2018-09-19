High Street Awards Welsh finalists of Great British High Street Awards

High Street Awards – many superb towns of Wales feature in the Great British High Street Awards

Champion High Street category there are four Welsh towns

Holywell Welshpool Crickhowell Carmarthen Town

In the Rising Star High Street category there are three Welsh Towns

Cardigan Narberth Cowbridge

Holywell



Holywell High Street is the hub of the community and has a range of events throughout the year, including Holy-WELL BEING Day where local businesses and groups come together to promote a healthier Holywell. Holywell recognises that high streets need to offer more than retail, so businesses have expanded to offer initiatives such as a Memory Café for people living with dementia and a charity shop run by community members with learning disabilities. To modernise the high street and enable retailers to accept different payment methods, free payment card readers have been offered to all businesses in the town. The majority of Holywell businesses are sole traders and offer a friendly one-to-one service. The community launched a competition for the best business planters to boost the high street’s aesthetic. Beacon technology is also used to interact with visitors through an app.

Show your support for Holywell. Simply post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #MYHIGHSTREET and #GBHSHolywell to register a vote.

Welshpool

Welshpool holds many events, including a transport festival and a music festival. Groups of shops work together to provide entertainment and activities at the Winter Festival. Through a litter challenge scheme, each local shop is encouraged to look after its section of pavement and many businesses organise litter picks around the high street. To make Welshpool accessible to everybody, all public toilets have disabled facilities and street furniture has yellow banding for the visually impaired. Welshpool has a tourism website for visitors alongside a local news website and is active in promoting the town through social media channels.

Crickhowell

Crickhowell brings the community together with its Totally Locally campaign, where over 100 shops and businesses run initiatives to boost local spending and connect with the community. Crickhowell is proud of the fiercely independent nature of the shops on its high street and recently residents, visitors and retailers came together to buy and renovate a local pub to maintain this ethos. Crickhowell also has the first Zero Waste shop in Wales, which acts as a focal point for coordinating the community’s sustainability efforts. Businesses in Crickhowell work together to promote each other on social media to benefit the high street as a whole.

Carmarthen Town

Many of the shops and market stalls in Carmarthen Town display ‘Hapus i Helpu / Happy to Help’ posters in their windows, demonstrating their willingness to help anyone with a disability. A local charity also designed bilingual wallet-sized cards that individuals can use to identify their disability discretely at shop counters. Carmarthen Council has improved the high street aesthetic by allowing fledgling businesses to try out their ideas through pop-up shops in empty stores. Carmarthen Town is planning on taking its high street digital, by training ‘digital champions’ to help local businesses learn the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.

Cardigan

Cardigan Town Centre Partnership entered the Rising Star Award under the Digital Transformation pillar, with plans for a town app and town-wide free wifi, complemented with marketing materials and signage to promote both. Integrating iBeacons technology into the Cardigan Town app will allow it to highlight sites of heritage and inform those with the app of points of interest on the high street. Not only will the app have a wealth of information for visitors but will also incorporate an augmented reality treasure hunt for users to explore and find clues across town. Businesses in the community will also be able to attract customers by offering deals and discounts through the app.

Narberth

Narberth entered its high street into the Rising Star Award under the Community pillar, with plans to develop a property in the heart of the community. In the spring of 2018, two entrepreneurs/retailers bought the local school which had been abandoned for several years. Their proposal is to relocate the library and town council offices to this property, whilst offering small units to local independent retailers. The intention is to start the development in late 2018 to safeguard the future for Narberth High Street with local independent businesses.

Cowbridge

Cowbridge High Street has entered the Rising Star Award under the Digital Transformation pillar. Their entry focuses on their achievement of becoming the first ‘Digital High Street’ with NearMeNow, through an app which allows a network of local independent high street businesses to come together on a single digital platform. This enables businesses to collectively advertise, communicate and transact with their communities and visitors. The app includes augmented reality, putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of small business owners, helping them to create interactive high street shop front adverts.

For more information abouit the Great British High Street Awards go to

thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk