Heathland bedding boost for farmers and biodiversity National Park

Heathland within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is providing bedding for farmers. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is making farmers aware of an opportunity to use heather and gorse from Pembrokeshire’s heathlands as animal bedding over the winter as a cheaper alternative to straw.

The work to cut the vegetation also improves the structure, quality and biodiversity of the heathland and gives livestock the opportunity to graze previously overgrown areas.

Park Authority Farm Conservation Officer, Geraint Jones said: “This is the first time we have offered the heathland material to farmers, although it has been used successfully by the National Trust at Southwood Farm near Newgale, as well as by farmers on the Llyn Peninsula and Anglesey. Expeerience on the Llyn Peninsula showed that by spreading heathland bedding to a depth of 30cm topped up occasionally provides excellent bedding for overwintered cattle. There was a worry about seeds in the manure but tests show that after 6 months the seeds are degraded and do not spread.

“The heathland bedding was recently displayed by Park Authority staff at the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service stand at the Pembrokeshire County Show, with many farmers showing an interest in the idea. Although this does not solve the winter bedding issues faced by farmers due to the price of straw, we hope it can be a useful contribution.”

Harvesting the heather and gorse from the heathland also reduces the fuel load and the risk of wildfires. This opportunity ties in with the work the National Park Authority undertakes as one of the partners of the Pembrokeshire Wildlife Group.

The National Park Authority cuts fire breaks annually to help graziers burn vegetation safely and in a controlled manner. Cutting this additional vegetation will add to these wildfire defences.

The National Park Authority and Pembrokeshire Wildfire Group will be seeking to satisfy demand for the heathland bedding over the next few weeks.

For more information on how you can take advantage of this offer, please contact Farm Conservation Officer, Geraint Jones via GeraintJ@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or 07967 653482.

