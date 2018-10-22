Halloween events creates frightening Pembrokeshire National Park

Halloween events create lots of fun around the half term at Pembrokeshire National Park attractions

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s three visitor attractions will all be hosting Halloween events and themed activities this October half term, with ghostly goings on and terrifying treats for the whole family to enjoy.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre all have a whole host of eerie events and more, from Ghost Tours and Scary Fairy Fun to a Harvest Fayre.

For those who prefer to explore under their own steam, there’s the chance to enjoy the colours of autumn with a walk in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park landscape.

Events at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill include a chance to follow the Zombie Trail from 20 October-4 November as you search the creepy Castle for un-dead clues before claiming your spooky prize!

Fireside Tales on 21, 27 and 28 October and 3 and 4 November will give you the chance to settle around the fire in the Lesser Hall as a costumed storyteller recounts spooky tales and stories of brave knights and beautiful princesses.

For those who want to master magic, you can enrol at the brand new Carew School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on 29, 30 and 31 October, (as shown above) making a magical hat and wand before learning to cast a real spell, or try our magical broomstick agility course! Come in costume for a competition at 12 noon.

See www.carewcastle.com for full details including prices and opening times.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village’s Halloween events include a special new Harry Potter Day on 30 October, including a chance to visit the sorting hat, decorate a wand, make an owl, follow the golden snitch trail and more!

31 October will see a packed day of Halloween events and celebrations at Haunted Henllys, including spooky activities, a ghost walk and ghost stories in the roundhouse. The wicker man will be burned at the end of the day to celebrate Samhain, which marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

Wizards and Witches on 1 November and Scary Fairy Fun on 2 November will provide opportunity to get creative and make a witch’s headdress or a wizard’s staff as you explore the Castell Henllys site.

See www.castellhenllys.com for full details including prices and opening times.

Halloween events also happen at Oriel y Parc where you can join the Spooky Halloween Trail from 28 October to 2 November, and follow a treasure trail around the centre and grounds to receive a spooktacular goodie bag at the end as your reward.

Sunday 28 October will see the Harvest Fayre return to Oriel y Parc with a seasonal celebration including local food and craft producers, live music and face painting for children.

There’s also an opportunity to see the new Coast exhibition in the main gallery with artwork and natural specimens from the collections of Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales exploring how the sea has inspired artists for centuries and how plastic has impacted on art and everyday life.

See www.orielyparc.co.uk for full details including prices and opening times.

For details of all the events taking place in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

See further information about Pembrokeshire National Park on Welsh Country see: welshcountry.co.uk/pembrokeshire-coast-national-park