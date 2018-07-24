Gwili Railway washed and polished

Gwili Railway and their volunteers who attended the Charity Car Wash would like to thank the Plough Hotel Rhosmaen and their staff and customers. Scott Artus, wife Sarah, Dewi Jones, Mike Sarsfield, Dyfan, Christine and Dave Harrison were the Gwili crew washing the cars and talking to customers about the railway and the shed appeal.

The team turned up on Sunday armed with their Jet Wash, buckets and sponges and primed ready to clean the cars of the Plough Hotel Sunday Diner customers. We managed to clean 20 cars in four hours raising £96 pounds for the shed appeal. With a combined age of 340 and aching arms the team soaped, wiped and jet washed their way into the hearts of the loyal Plough visitors.

We now look forward to the next fundraiser in November when we can help raise the next stage of funding for our shed appeal with the kind help of the Plough and Andrews team.

To learn more about The Plough Rhosmaen go to Plough Rhosmaen Website

To remind you of the Carriage Shed Appeal

Carriage Shed Appeal

With the opening of the new Abergwili Junction extension, the Gwili Railway is now embarking on the next exciting phase of development. Like many heritage lines, the Gwili Railway makes use of the standard British Railways Mark 1 carriages. A storage facility is badly needed to protect them from the worst of the Welsh weather. The new shed will hold four Mark 1 carriages on each road.

We have several historic items of stock which relate to Wales. The public display of such vehicles and artefacts is seen as essential in informing and educating our visitors. The carriage shed will allow us to obtain further historic Welsh carriages for display and create a educational classroom facility. Potential funding partners are fully supportive of a building with an emphasis on display, education and storage. The full cost of the proposed building will be £300,000 and we have informal pledges of over half this amount provided we can raise the remainder.

We are therefore looking to raise a further £100,000 (we have raised 50k so far) to complete the funding package and to allow construction to begin. Just Giving is the easiest way for you to donate online, cheques can be sent to the railway by post.

Help us unlock the funding pledges by donating to the project – click here to donate direct

Just Giving: gwili-shedappeal

For a more information or a appeal brochure you can email the railway info@gwili-railway or phone 01267 238213. www.gwili-railway.co.uk