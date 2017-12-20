Gwili Railway steams into new year with record visitor numbers

Every December weekend for over 30 years the Gwili Steam Railway and their team of volunteers have been hosting their biggest event of the year.

The Santa’s Magical Steam Trains started as a small and traditional ‘meet Santa on the train’ but has grown over the years into their biggest event. Gwili Railway’s marketing manager Scott Artus and his team of loyal staff and volunteers started their Santa planning in June of 2017. Local papers such as the Trinity Mirror and local printers and the Welsh Country magazine helps the bookings with their adverts and the postcards (we send out 60,000 postcards to the South and West Wales schools). We also pack over 6000 goodie bags, serving over 7,000 mince pies and tots of sherry to the visitors as they queue to see Santa.

The toys are chosen at the North Pole with Santa’s helpers. They are then ordered and wrapped in October ready for delivery to the railway at the end of November. With a merry band of workers, volunteers and friends including the team at Mencap we load the toad and bogie carriages to take the Marquee up to Llwyfan Cerrig. The biggest challenge for the railway is trying to get enough volunteers to help the day to day staff manage the many visitors who come back year after year.

This year we wanted to bring something new to the event before radically changing it for 2018. Scott quoted “I have worked with children in primary schools for over ten years and we wanted the local schools to be involved in this important event for the railway. We created a new competition to allow children to design our 2018 Gwili Railway Preservation Society Christmas card pack. The winners have been announced on social media and the schools will receive their vouchers in the new year. We received 180 entries.The 5 winning designs will be printed and go in a pack to raise funds for our new projects. We are also in the process of trying to raise over £150,000 to build a new shed at Abergwili to store and restore our carriages. We need to preserve and protect them for future generations to enjoy. As a small heritage railway the funds raised from the Santa trains and other events keep the railway running with all profits ploughed back into maintaining our stock and railway.”

We enjoy the challenge and try our best to choose fantastic gifts for the children, as well as entertaining them in the marquee. We managed to stay open in the previous bad weather when other heritage railways had to close or cancel services. Our big challenge is fitting all the visitors cars into the small parking area we have. We couldn’t do it without the support of our local community hall in Bronwydd and the kind help of the White Water rafting store. Scott quoted “This always worries the railway every year because we know our visitors numbers exceed our parking facilities which is why it is so important for us to get a new station and parking area at Abergwili. However this poses bigger problems with limited funds and access issues. If we could achieve this new volunteers, apprentices and jobs could be created, as well as the boost to the areas tourism industry and other local businesses that would benefit from our facility.”

It was a pleasure to see so many happy children and families seeing Santa and we want this important event to continue. We will be revamping it next year with a new grotto, theme, even better gifts and the benefit of a new booking system.

For more information please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk

