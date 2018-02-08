The Gwili Steam Railway – Were you around in 1978?

The Gwili Steam Railway is appealing for it’s founder members to get in contact, to celebrate it’s 40th anniversary.

Now a popular visitor attraction, the volunteer-run Gwili railway started from humble beginnings in 1978. The first trains departed from Bronwydd Arms at Easter 1978, formed of only one loco and coach: a small saddle-tank called “Merlin”.

Forty years later, the railway is organising a reunion for volunteers who were around in 1978. The special day will happen on Sunday 25th March 2018 – exactly forty years since the very first train ran in the preservation era. A special Sunday Lunch train will run, to celebrate the significant milestone in the railway’s history.

If you were a volunteer at the railway during the first season, please get in touch with info@gwili-railway.co.uk to book our place.

The Gwili Railway has just celebrated a record-breaking year in 2017, having opened it’s new extension to Abergwili Junction. Over £350,000 was spent on opening the new railway, with countless hours of effort from volunteers and paid staff. The new railway includes 2 level crossings, over 4,000 concrete sleepers, 350 rails and 4,500 tonnes of ballast.

Looking ahead to 2018, the railway is currently planning a busy series of ‘Gwili 40’ events to celebrate their 40th anniverary. Further details are available on their website.

About Gwili Railway:

The Gwili Steam Railway operates a standard gauge preserved railway from Bronwydd (near Carmarthen) in South Wales along a short section of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth railway that closed for passenger traffic in 1965, the track being lifted in 1975.

Currently, the Gwili Steam Railway is working south towards Carmarthen to a new station called Abergwili junction which will be located alongside the roundabout at the northern end of the A40 Carmarthen By-pass. The locomotive stock of the Gwili Railway is unusual in that it mostly represents local industrial and wartime operations rather than mainline services.

The Gwili Steam Railway was formed in 1975 and, by 1978, had purchased and rescued about eight miles of trackbed of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth line from British Railways. The section purchased runs from Abergwili Junction in the south, the point at which the GWR Aberystwyth line joined the LNWR line from Llandeilo, to a point just short of Llanpumpsaint Station to the north, initially it was running a steam-hauled service on a one-mile section of it. The Gwili Steam Railway has the distinction of becoming the first standard-gauge preserved railway to operate in South West Wales when it re-opened the one-mile section of the Carmarthen-Llanpumsaint route from its base at Bronwydd Arms, three miles north of Carmarthen. Since then, the railway has expanded to Danycoed and the company continues to hope to expand to Llanpumsaint.

For more information please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk

