‘Grow Newtown’ Project Gets the Green Light

A green infrastructure project is set to begin in Newtown after a funding boost from Welsh Government.

The ‘Grow Newtown’ project forms part of Welsh Government’s Targeted Regeneration Investment Programme which supports economic regeneration and wider sustainable development.

Powys County Council in partnership with Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council will deliver the project within Newtown’s Town Centre.

Cllr James Evans, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “I’m delighted that the council’s funding application has been successful and that £500,000 in grant funding has been secured for this work.

“Along with Powys County Council’s contribution of £240,000 and a further £20,000 contribution from Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council, we can now make our exciting plans a reality. “The focus will be on rejuvenating four areas within the town centre: Back Lane and High Street junction, High Street, Severn Square, and Gas Street Car Park. “The funding will allow us to make much-needed improvements to these areas such as resurfacing works, enhancing green space, and improving drainage. “After an incredibly difficult few months responding to Covid-19 this is some encouraging news. We are doing everything we can to rebuild the local economy and this project will support that broader objective.”

A representative from Newtown Town Council commented: “Newtown is well known as an industrious place which takes change and opportunity together and seems well placed in size, location, skills and services to do so.

“We have a role to act on behalf of the community and in providing additional funding, the town council is showing its support for the Grow Newtown project.”

A project group, which will include representatives from the county council and town council, is being established to coordinate the work. Construction is set to begin towards the end of 2020 with completion due March 2021.

