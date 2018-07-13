Greenspace gallery talks and helps around mental health

Greenspace gallery is trying to create a centre where children can have space to develop their self-worth through a creative outlet. Recently Greenspace Gallery held an open day to highlight an ambitious new project involving the attic space at Greenspace Gallery.

With the help of WWAMH, ( West Wales Action for Mental Health ) Greenspace is seeking funding to covert the top room into a state of the art studio/sanctuary so that youngsters who are experiencing difficulties at school can have a place to feel safe and enjoy art activities.

Mental health is very much in the media recently but the figures regarding the state of facilities and help for young people is quite shocking according to the foundation for mental health www.mentalhealth.org.uk.

Dorothy Morris (owner of Greenspace Gallery) was delighted when the mayor and mayoress of Carmarthen turned up as well as all the people involved in Children’s services in Carmarthen for the Open day and would like to thank them for their support.

In the picture from left to right-

Eva and David Moy, committee members of ‘Create at Greenspace’ a community association which promotes arts and crafts for the community.

Myself- Dorothy Morris, gallery manager and community artist.

Carmarthen Mayor

Beryl Edwards committee member of ‘Create at Greenspace’

Marie Rocke Project manager of WWAMH.

and the girls kneeling in the front are Emily Green and Arwen Skinner who is a member of the school council at Q.E.H. and who is raising awareness of mental health in school.

Dorothy adds, ” I have been a part-time teacher and community artist for over 40 years and more recently have also worked as a project worker/art tutor for a local mental health charity based in Llanelli. All my experience has made it quite clear to me the benefits of art as a creative and therapeutic activity and it is my hope that we get the funding for this project to have the go-ahead to succeed.”