Green Match funding offers another reason to go Wild about Woodlands

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is asking members of the public for their support between the 22 and 29 April, to unlock £2,500 of extra funding for the Wild about Woodlands Appeal.

The opportunity has arisen after the Trust was selected to take part in the Big Give’s Green Match Fund Campaign, which supports charities working on environmental issues as part of their core mission. All public donations made to participating charities via www.thebiggive.org.uk during this period will be matched up to a specific amount by Big Give Champions, including The Reed Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and a number of other philanthropists and funders.

Jessica Morgan, Funding and Grants Officer at the Trust said:

“Wales is one of the least wooded countries in Europe and less than half of its woodland consists of native broadleaved trees. As well as providing homes, food, protection and connections for the wildlife around us, trees play a vital role in offsetting carbon and the detrimental impact that we as humans have had on our landscape. “The live Green Match Fund campaign kicks off at noon on World Earth Day (Thursday 22 April) and ends a week later on Thursday 29 April at midday. Any donations made through the Big Give website to the Wild about Woodlands Appeal during these dates will be doubled by the charity’s Champion funds, until the match funds have been exhausted or the campaign has closed, whichever comes first.”

The Wild about Woodlands Appeal was launched in 2020 with the aim of purchasing, planting and protecting over 1,000 trees in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and surrounding area. These trees will provide new homes for nature and support biodiversity. With sufficient funding, it’s hoped that a new community woodland in the National Park can be developed, which will be accessible to all.

To double your giving power, go to https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk and type ‘Wild about Woodlands’ into the Find a Charity search box. All donations must be made using a debit or credit card.

For more on the Wild about Woodlands Appeal, visit www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.org.uk/wild-about-woodlands.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.