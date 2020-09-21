Grant Aims to Boost Restoration of Traditional Field Boundaries

A pilot grant scheme has been launched to support the restoration of traditional field boundaries in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The grant, which is part of a National Park Authority scheme funded by the Welsh Government, follows a survey of traditional boundaries that was completed between January and March 2020.

Applications can be made for support with all aspects of traditional boundary restoration including repair of earth banks and stone-faced banks, restoration of drystone walls, hedgelaying and coppicing, creation of new hedgerows and gapping up existing hedgerows.

Sarah Mellor, Park Authority Biodiversity Officer and scheme developer said:

“The survey highlighted a wonderful diversity of traditional boundaries making an enormous contribution to both the landscape and wildlife of our National Park. “The importance of traditional boundaries within the farming system has declined, along with the availability of the farm labour required to maintain them. It’s time to give them the attention they deserve. “The grant pot is limited and as the launch of the scheme has been delayed due to Covid-19, we will be operating on a first come first served basis for works planned for this coming winter. “In the event of oversubscription to the scheme we may consider the following when prioritising applications: wildlife value, proximity to or visibility from public rights of way, contribution to the landscape and historic value.”

Applications will be limited to one boundary per applicant. The deadline for applications in Monday 5 October 2020.

To see the full details and download the application form visit https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/conservation/traditional-boundaries-grant-scheme-2020-2021/

If you require any assistance or further information please contact us on 01646 624800 or by email at devplans@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.