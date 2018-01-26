Glynn Vivian at Night – an evening of ‘magical spaces’

Join us at Glynn Vivian for an evening of ‘magical spaces’ and experimentation, with live music, workshops and ‘Good News From The Future’ dance performance.

Good News from the Future (GNFTF), who will be performing at Glynn Vivian, is a group of performers over 55 years of age that brings together pioneering physical theatre practitioners, a clutch of people who haven’t performed for a long time, and some people who’ve only just started. It celebrates the wisdom of mature selves, the experience of older bodies and the adventurousness of time-travelled heads.

‘Good News From The Future in convened by Mike Pearson who in recent years has co-directed three productions for National Theatre Wales – The Persians (2010), Coriolan/us (2012) and Iliad (2015).

Free, everyone welcome

26 January, 17.00-20.00

Also this month…

Introducing our new Artist in Residence Rhodri Davies

Rhodri Davies is the first of this season’s Artists in Residence. He plays harp, electric harp, live-electronics and builds wind, water, ice, dry ice and fire harp installations. Rhodri received a Creative Wales Award in 2016 and recent collaborations include artists, David Garner, Ivor Davies and Gustav Metzger.

Join Rhodri on 10 February, 14.30 as he discusses his practice and discover more about his experiences during his residency.

Also see Rhodri in his performance in our February Glynn Vivian at Night on 16 February.

