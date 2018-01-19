Glynn Vivian – Introducing Contemporary Conversations

Glynn Vivian Art Gallery aims to inspire people through experience and enjoyment of art, past and present, encouraging engagement through the many creative opportunities presented by our programme, in order to explore today’s culture with forward-looking values, and to enrich and support the future regeneration of our city.

In the light of our redevelopment the Glynn Vivian gallery’s vision is to engage more meaningfully with our communities, creating a new, inspiring and exciting experience. Working with a new thematic synergy between our exhibitions, collections and learning programmes, we are seeking to engage with the widest audiences possible, offsite and onsite, to contribute to the social wellbeing of our communities, to support the future regeneration of our city and to raise the profile of Swansea.

Founded in 1911 by the original bequest of Richard Glynn Vivian (1835-1910), the gallery belongs to the City and County of Swansea, and houses a distinctive collection formed over the last century, which continues to grow with new work from today’s artists, supported by gifts, donations and the annual Wakelin Award.