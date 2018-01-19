Glynn Vivian – Introducing Contemporary Conversations

Glynn Vivian Art Gallery aims to inspire people through experience and enjoyment of art, past and present, encouraging engagement through the many creative opportunities presented by our programme, in order to explore today’s culture with forward-looking values, and to enrich and support the future regeneration of our city.
In the light of our redevelopment the Glynn Vivian gallery’s vision is to engage more meaningfully with our communities, creating a new, inspiring and exciting experience. Working with a new thematic synergy between our exhibitions, collections and learning programmes, we are seeking to engage with the widest audiences possible, offsite and onsite, to contribute to the social wellbeing of our communities, to support the future regeneration of our city and to raise the profile of Swansea.
Founded in 1911 by the original bequest of Richard Glynn Vivian (1835-1910), the gallery belongs to the City and County of Swansea, and houses a distinctive collection formed over the last century, which continues to grow with new work from today’s artists, supported by gifts, donations and the annual Wakelin Award.
An open, wide ranging and thought provoking session to provide a supportive environment for people with an interest in creating art work and discussing contemporary issues.
Contemporary Conversations 16+
Tuesday, 23 January
13:00-15:00
Booking essential
Free, everyone welcome
_____________________________________________
Symposium:
These Waters Have Stories To Tell
Saturday 20 January
13.30 – 16.30
Explore the themes of the exhibition in a one-day symposium. Through presentations and discussions, the symposium will explore how oceans, their ecosystems and climates are affected by our actions. Speakers include exhibiting artists and curator Celina Jeffery.
Booking essential:
£10 / £5 Concession
______________________________________________
CHERISH: Climate Changes and Coastal Heritage
Saturday 24 February
15.00 – 16.00
Glynn Vivian has invited CHERISH, a team of researchers and conservationists, to discuss the impact of climate change on cultural heritage of reefs, islands and headlands of the Welsh and Irish regional seas, by using innovative techniques to asses and monitor both our coastlines and beneath the sea. Speakers include Dr Sarah Davies, Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, Aberystwyth University.
Booking essential
Free, everyone welcome
