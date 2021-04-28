Geoff Brown – Performers and Posers: An Exhibition of Figure Studies

“Performers and Posers: An exhibition of figure studies”

5 – 29 May 2021

In the Spotlight this May at King Street Gallery, 33 King Street Carmarthen is Geoff Brown, a fine artist based in Ammanford who graduated from the Camberwell School of Art in London in the 70s. His current work ranges from representational/near photo realist through to abstract process paintings.

“In the age of digital images one might question the need for the sometimes extended ordeal of producing, for both sitter and artist, observed images from life. Although like most artists I often use photographs to record aspects of subject matter I have still found the need to work from life particularly when depicting the human figure both stationary and in motion. In some ways it’s a return to the disciplines of art school were in my case life drawing played a prominent role. The legacy of two of my tutors, Brian Taylor and Euan Uglow from my Camberwell days have had a lasting influence on my approach to working from the figure and to record via a visual diary/sketchbook.

This exhibition is an attempt to assemble a contrasting collection of images of both posed and moving figurative studies and address the different elements of time implied. Another source of inspiration which contributed to the idea for this show has been a lifelong admiration of both Degas and Toulouse Lautrec in their use of themes such as the circus with their emphasis on momentary snapshots from life.

This show, although different to my normal work in that for the first time I have had an exhibition partly comprised of life studies which would normally stay in my sketchbooks, it will I hope, be of sufficient interest to justify a viewing.”