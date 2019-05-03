From Rugby Union to The National Theatre: How Live Streaming Keeps Us Connected

For the first time since 2013, Wales won the Six Nations Championship when they beat reigning champions Ireland at the Millennium Stadium. Winning on home ground and having club captain Alun Wyn Jones take home the Player of the Tournament accolade helped sweeten the deal for Welsh fans of the sport.

But there’s another milestone has been reached since 2013, too, and that’s how exactly people watched the matches. The organisers of Rugby Union have been adamant about ensuring the matches are free-to-air and not on a paid-for subscription service, in order to reduce the barriers for those watching. As a result, the 8.9 million who tuned in for the Wales v England match alone may also have been joined by many more watching via live stream. Not just a tool for watching rugby, live streaming is proving particularly useful across many industries.

Live Streaming in Gaming

The gaming industry is one of the most prolific defenders of live streaming and its many benefits. Twitch – which has 45 million viewers and players every month – has given credence to live streaming, especially with the crop of games being developed specifically for those who want to play and watch live. Fortnite, Fifa, League of Legends and Dota 2 can all be live streamed, with spectators often able to interact with players in order to give them advice. Live streaming has opened up the world of esports as a gaming phenomenon and added an extra layer of competitiveness. Elsewhere in gaming, you can play live roulette online at sites such as Magical Vegas as well as other casino staples. When played on live stream, roulette allows you to see a croupier being live streamed to you on camera, spinning a real-life roulette wheel, taking the bets you make and announcing the results. This adds an extra layer of excitement and mimics the experience you may feel at a casino. In fact, even board games are now often live streamed, both for purposes of playing together remotely and for watching the action.

Live Streaming in the Arts

You can indulge in your dose of culture with live streaming, too. An increase in theatre productions being live streamed into cinemas means that those who might have had financial or geographical barriers to watching the shows can engage. For instance, The Audience, broadcast from London’s Gielgud Theatre, starring Helen Mirren, was watched by around 80,000 people in the UK and 30,000 more in the USA and Canada. While some argue that this will detract from those watching in person, this concern has never impacted televised sports – and many more are arguably more likely to attend in person after getting a live-streamed taster. Moreover, The New Museum live streamed art galleries to the streets of New York City to mark its 40th birthday, allowing many people to grab a slice of culture as they went about their daily business.

Using technology such as live streaming can keep people connected to their hobbies and past times in an age when we have increasingly less time to do things in person. It also allows us to experience more things that we previously faced barriers engaging with. From Rugby Union to online gaming, the theatre and beyond, livestreaming shows how technology can keep us truly connected.