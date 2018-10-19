Welsh Country

Fresh Food & Drink at Cowbridge

fresh food from cowbridge farmers market and the country market stall Fresh Food & Drink is the order of the day for the Farmers’ Market this Saturday 20th October at Cowbridge. Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country of those selling their fresh food and drink this weekend  

Farmers’ Market this Saturday at Cowbridge, and as usual we have a great range of local produce available for you. Anne from Tregwilym Produce has been taking advantage of all the lovely fruits and berries this Autumn, so has harvested Apples from her garden, Blackberries from the hedges and Rowan berries from the trees to make delicious jellies, bring fresh food to Cowbridge. Elderberry and Medlar jellies will follow soon. A full selection of Hummus and Pesto will also be on offer on Saturday, and for the following market (3rd Nov.) Christmas Cakes will be available! If you fancy having a go at making some Medlar jelly yourself we will have some available at the market again this week. 
Don’t forget Chloe’s eggs will be on Elwyn’s veg stall, I know some of you were struggling to find them at the last market. They are the same delicious locally produced eggs but as Chloe is unable to attend the markets herself at the moment Elwyn will be selling then on her behalf.
I think the dry sunny weather is here for a little while, so wrap up warm and come and grab yourself some delicious local fresh food.
See you Saturday
Myfanwy

 

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 20th October 2018 

 

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
  • To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping  

Billy’s Bread

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey 
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • Fig & Walnut
  • Parmesan & Black pepper
  • Seasonal special Pumpkin & Cherry (with honey)
  • Baguettes 
  • And delicious hand made Croissants & Pain au chocolat 
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Drwytho

  • Herb Plants
  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

  • Organically grown vegtables 
  • Free range Eggs

Tregwilym Produce

  • Jellies – delicious range including Apple, Blackberry & Rowan
  • Humous & Pesto – various flavours

Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

fresh food from tiefi cheese at cowbridge farmers market Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey
  • Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Glam Lamb

  • Welsh Lamb
  • Luxury Lamb Burgers

For fresh food and drink from the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Markets just note the market times

Markets are open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

 Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

