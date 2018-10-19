Fresh Food & Drink at Cowbridge

Fresh Food & Drink is the order of the day for the Farmers’ Market this Saturday 20th October at Cowbridge. Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country of those selling their fresh food and drink this weekend

Farmers’ Market this Saturday at Cowbridge, and as usual we have a great range of local produce available for you. Anne from Tregwilym Produce has been taking advantage of all the lovely fruits and berries this Autumn, so has harvested Apples from her garden, Blackberries from the hedges and Rowan berries from the trees to make delicious jellies, bring fresh food to Cowbridge. Elderberry and Medlar jellies will follow soon. A full selection of Hummus and Pesto will also be on offer on Saturday, and for the following market (3rd Nov.) Christmas Cakes will be available! If you fancy having a go at making some Medlar jelly yourself we will have some available at the market again this week.

Don’t forget Chloe’s eggs will be on Elwyn’s veg stall, I know some of you were struggling to find them at the last market. They are the same delicious locally produced eggs but as Chloe is unable to attend the markets herself at the moment Elwyn will be selling then on her behalf.

I think the dry sunny weather is here for a little while, so wrap up warm and come and grab yourself some delicious local fresh food.

See you Saturday

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 20th October 2018

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts

To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Fig & Walnut

Parmesan & Black pepper

Seasonal special Pumpkin & Cherry (with honey)

Baguettes

And delicious hand made Croissants & Pain au chocolat

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Drwytho

Herb Plants

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

Organically grown vegtables

Free range Eggs

Tregwilym Produce

Jellies – delicious range including Apple, Blackberry & Rowan

Humous & Pesto – various flavours

Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey

Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

For fresh food and drink from the Vale of Glamorgan Farmers Markets just note the market times

Markets are open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com