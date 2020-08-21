Free Cheese Tasting with Caws Cenarth in Rhuddlan

Please join us from midday 🕛 to sample Caws Cenarth Artisan Welsh Cheese, FREE! It’s not very often this happens so don’t miss out!

Date: Friday 27th August 2020, 12pm to 3pm

Location: The Little Cheesemonger

Address: 5 High Street Rhuddlan LL182UB

Tel: 01745 591906

Our Caws Cenarth representative will be here for a few hours offering up samples and telling more about their special cheese.

Why not make a day of it and book yourself it to one of our lovely eateries in the Village (I’ll be asking them to make themselves known in the comments) or visit our other lovely shops in Rhuddlan.

Preconditions: This event is being held outside the shop. The 2 meter distancing rules apply. If a group of more than 30 people should arrive at one time (unlikely) we will ask you to politely enjoy a small stroll round this lovely village while we reduce numbers. Your place in the queue will not be lost.

Hand sanitiser will be available. There are no toilet facilities for this event.

There is free parking at the Library. A car park on Parliament Street and we also have a regular bus service.

The Little Cheesemonger is a cheese shop set in the historic castle village of Rhuddlan in North Wales. Just use a spoon to serve up some of our soft runny cheese, as it’s like trying to serve a trifle. Stocking cheese from tiny local producers like a seasonal Ewe’s raw milk cheese that melts like an ice cream at room temperature, right over to nutty hard cheese with aged crunchy bits from sandstone caves in Switzerland. The Little Cheesemonger always says don’t take a gamble when buying cheese, always ask for a sample. Have you ever tried an artisan cheese smoked using oak whiskey barrels? What about a triple cream cheese or a cheese encrusted with roses, cornflowers and marigolds? It’s your opportunity to pop in and discover something new. Determined to be different The Little Cheesemonger makes bespoke artisan cheese gift hampers, you choose what you know they will enjoy the most. Our cheese sharing platter is like a chocolate box selection, stuffed a variety of cheese, cured meats, anti-pasta and artisan crackers.

Caws Cenarth based on the borders of Ceredigion Pembrokeshire & Carmarthen has many award winning cheeses, but possibly the most famous for them is their Caerphilly Cheese. ‘Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffilli’ is Wales’s only native cheese. Gwynfor and Thelma Adams from Caws Cenarth first made this cheese in 1987 when they started making cheese as a direct result of milk quotas. Today, 30 years later, their Traditional Welsh Caerffili is made with the same original recipe and has been named after Thelma, as Thelma’s Original now made by their son Carwyn.

Carwyn Adams from Caws Cenarth said;-

“Great care is taken at every step of the recipe. From the careful hand cutting of the curds to the individual hand moulding of the cheese. We are really excited to be able to protect the “Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffili” name. It’s a guarantee of its quality and authenticity, and the skill and passion involved in the making”.

Visit: thelittlecheesemonger.co.uk