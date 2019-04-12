Fifteen Years of Food Festival Fun for Cowbridge

Food and drink heaven for festival goers, the bustling, vibrant atmosphere that is the Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival will this year celebrate its 15th birthday, with lots of new and exciting additions planned to mark the occasion in style!

A real highlight in the Welsh foodie calendar, this year’s event will for the first time play host to its own Vegan Festival – food, drink and cosmetics all included in the festival ticket price.

It promises to be a whole weekend of foodie, family-friendly fun with over 100 exhibitors and three key sites allow something for all.

At the Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival we have free children’s activities – from willow weaving to pizza making and ‘Ave a go’ ceramics in the Old Hall – food demonstrations, TV chefs, tempting tastings, music and dancing; this is a food festival but far more than just a food festival.

Date: May 26-27th 2019

Tickets:

Day ticket £5

Weekend ticket £8

For further information and to book tickets, see www.cowbridgefoodanddrink.org

Top 15 foodie festival delights…

Tickle the taste buds! From perfect pickles to moreish meats, curries, cheeses, chutneys and so much more – just a flavour of some of the tasty treats available to sample and buy from over 100 of the very best artisan producers that Wales and the UK has to offer. Quench the thirst – scrumptious ciders, great gins and the finest real ales, whiskeys and wine to enjoy. Tempting teas and premium coffees a plenty too! Sweet treats – chocolate brownies, cupcakes, confectionery and fabulously-flavoured ice creams, fudges and flapjacks guaranteed to hit the spot. Fun for all the family. Child friendly and free activities to entertain young and old – Simon Sparkles, face painting, willow weaving, birds of prey and creative cookery for youngsters with arty cooks and their giant pasta shells! A very vegan affair – new for 2019, a site dedicated to all things vegan; situated in the Duke of Wellington car park and all included in the festival ticket! Tast Natur foraged and home-grown botanical syrups, speciality beers courtesy of Tomos a Lilford and scenty shampoo bars from Rush Organics will be just a few of the highlights World Food in Wales – teaming up with Cardiff charity, Oasis to celebrate the cultures influencing every day food in Wales; championing regional producers, with a twist! Ready, Steady, Cook! International flavours take on the challenge – who will win? Red tomato or green pepper kitchen – festival goers decide! Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook? Two secret famous faces put their skills to the test – challenged to make a meal guided by two professional chefs. Watch and learn! Live demonstrations and talks providing top tips from TV chefs, including a demonstration from star of Britain’s Best Home Cook, Katie Davies. Get crafty – pick the perfect gift with personalised pottery, glassware, ceramics, jewellery and local artwork all on display. Cowbridge Food Collective – highlighting local farmers and smaller producers and bringing the local farmers market online to a whole new audience. Beat the traffic – free park and ride from sites including Cowbridge Comprehensive and Penllyn Estate, with buses flowing throughout the day from one site to the next and taking visitors to the heart of the action right in the centre of town Delight in the discounts – as a festival ticket holder, benefit from an array of discounts from local Cowbridge traders including the fabulous Fablas ice-cream; independent free-house, 1 Town Hall Square and Fich & Ramous hair salon. Caring for the environment – water stations providing free top ups for visitors with their own water bottles and in recyclable paper cups – no plastic, no polystyrene and responsible waste management.

Soak up the festival vibe – a town coming alive! A high street bustling with atmosphere as local traders join in the festival fun – a food festival, but so much more than just a food festival!