Ffotogallery has Land / Sea exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts

Ffotogallery exhibition, Land / Sea, has a hard-hitting message about the land and marine environments of Wales. Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host this thought provoking show in Gallery 1, Saturday the 22nd of September to Wednesday the 17th of October.

Professor Stephen Tooth, Dept. Geography & Earth Sciences will open and chair a discussion on the hard-hitting issues surrounding Welsh land/marine environments and how art and science can play a role in this. Panellists include Mike Perry, artist Miranda Whall and broadcaster and farmer Alun Elidyr. The audience will be able to contribute in Welsh and English.

18th Oct, 6 – 8.30pm, panel discussion to start at 6.45pm.

Mike Perry is an artist whose work engages with significant and pressing environmental issues, in particular the tension between human activity and interventions in the natural environment, and the fragility of the planet’s ecosystems. Land/Sea is a major new Ffotogallery exhibition which brings together recent bodies of work addressing how the natural biodiversity of landscapes and marine environments is undermined and made toxic by human neglect, agricultural mismanagement and the pursuit of short-term profit at the expense of long-term sustainability.

Using a large format analogue camera and combining painterly aesthetics with a hard edged environmental narrative, the photographic images in Wet Deserts shed a very different light on the health of the upland landscape than one is accustomed to seeing in tourist brochures or romantic paintings and landscape photography. Perry focuses his gaze on mundane and typically overlooked locations here in Wales, often in places commonly referred to as areas of natural beauty, our national parks. He does not offer us dramatic aerial vistas of oil polluted landscapes, but low-angle, near distance images of charred scrubland and landscapes left barren from tree-felling or over-intensive sheep-farming. Môr Plastig (Welsh for ‘plastic sea’) is an ongoing body of work that classifies objects washed up by the sea into groupings. It is an open series of photographs ordered into Bottles, Shoes, Grids, Abstracts, and others. Perry photographs the found objects individually, straight to camera with a flat neutral light. By using a high-resolution camera to capture the surface detail, the artist allows the viewer to ‘read’ markings and scars etched into the objects by the ocean over months, and in some cases years. He wants the viewer to be intrigued and challenged by how a polluting object can be so aesthetically appealing. In his own words, “in addition to seeing these pieces as symbols of over-consumption and disregard for the environment, I also see them as evidence of the beauty and power of nature to sculpt our world”.

Mike Perry’s work resists easy categorisation. Photography is central to his practice, yet always in its multifaceted relationship to and dialogue with painting and drawing, sculpture and installation art. The influence of Minimalism is strong with serial arrangements, grids, and an interest in form, surface detail and abstraction. Repetition of visual motifs in specific bodies of work is deployed as an artistic strategy that is cumulative and greater than its parts, teasing out subtle differences whilst alerting us to the dystopian consequences of waste proliferation and environmental mismanagement.

The artist’s most recent work has focused on the coastline and rugged landscapes of West Wales, areas close to the smallholding he owns, on which he puts into practice the planting of native trees that restore and sustain the natural biodiversity. By collecting and photographing man-made objects washed up on the beaches, and recording in forensic detail the changing landscape around us, Perry alerts us to man’s negative impact on the ecosystem, but also to the beauty of the flora and fauna, and nature’s propensity to renew itself, even in the face of such adversity.

Land/Sea is a Ffotogallery Touring Exhibition, and after its presentation in Penarth, the The exhibition is curated by David Drake, Ffotogallery, and Ben Borthwick, Plymouth Arts Centre. It includes a sonic work exploring the exhibition themes made by the artist and composer Matthew Lovett. The accompanying Ffotogallery publication includes contributions from the writers George Monbiot and Skye Sherwin.

The images from Mike Perry show

Trunk, Craig Goch Reservoir, Elan Valley, Powys, Wales, 2015

Fencing, Treadog Bay, Llŷn Pensinsula, Wales, 2016

About the Artist

After a postgraduate degree in economics and thirteen years in media, Mike Perry

left the world of commerce to focus on his art and environmental projects. He now

lives in West Wales where he is converting a coastal sheep farm into a site for

sustainable architecture and art. In 2007 he was a featured artist in BBC 4’s Arts

Documentary, Britain in Pictures. In 2009, he won best picture at Christies of

London’s 25th anniversary photographic competition, and in 2012 Perry was part

of the group show New Ground: Landscape Art In Wales since 1970, curated by

National Museum Wales, including Richard Long, David Nash and Keith Arnatt. In

July 2014, his Môr Plastig work was included in The Black and White Room at The

Royal Academy of Arts, curated by artist Cornelia Parker. In 2015, Perry was

selected to exhibit at the internationally curated Vita Vitale exhibition at The 56th

Venice Biennale. Later that year he received a Creative Wales Award from the Arts

Council of Wales. In 2016, Perry was included in the exhibition Found at the

Foundling Museum, London, alongside artists such as Anthony Gormley, Cornelia

Parker and Rachel Whiteread. In 2017/18, the Land/Sea exhibition will tour England

and Wales. Work from his Wet Deserts series will also be included in Green And

Pleasant Land: Landscape Photography in Britain since 1970, curated by The

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne.

About Ffotogallery

As the major force for contemporary photography in Wales, Ffotogallery is

recognised as the forum for contemporary debate and a focus for new

developments in British and international photographic art. As a national

organisation, its view is naturally outward looking, with an exhibition programme

featuring photographers from Wales and the rest of the world. Ffotogallery seeks

to widen its range of influence through touring exhibitions and publications, the

biennial Diffusion: Cardiff International Festival of Photography, collaborations with

other organisations and galleries, nationally and internationally, and an extensive

education programme.

