A Working Watermill In The Heart Of The Brecon Beacons National Park

Fein Talgarth Mill is an 18 Century watermill, restored to full working order in 2011, and now a hub for visitors and local residents who are keen to sample great food and see traditional water power turn grain into flour. We mill four days a week and visitors can take a tour with one of our millers or guides and learn about the history of the mill, the restoration project and the Mill’s current place in the local rural community. Our onsite café and bakery, The Bakers’ Table, bakes fresh bread 5 days a week and offers an award-winning range of teas, coffees, cakes and light lunches. In the Mill, wheat, spelt and rye is used to create five flours perfect for bread making and four flours for cakes, pastries and biscuits. Six bread kits contain everything you need to make a perfect loaf, including expert instructions. Alongside our regular milling and baking, the Mill also offers a range of baking and craft courses, including drop in workshops, and a ‘Taste of Milling’ experience – a hands-on session where visitors can learn every step of the milling process. Nestled in the foothills of the Black Mountains, Felin Talgarth Mill is part of the Visit Wales ‘Food Itinerary’ – a lovely slice of history and good food in one place!

On 7th July 2016, during the summer of our 5th anniversary, we were delighted to receive the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Talgarth Mill. They toured the Mill, meeting staff, volunteers, suppliers and customers and even had a go at kneading bread!

One guest aptly summed up the atmosphere at the Mill that day as “intoxicating”. It was certainly a memorable occasion and a wonderful endorsement of the hard work of all our committed volunteers who, by keeping the Mill running, continue to contribute to the regeneration of Talgarth.

Historic Building – Working Watermill – Bakery – Café – Gardens – Craft Shop

Open 6 days a week, 10 – 4pm.

Tel: 01874 711352

Web: www.talgarthmill.com

Facebook: felintalgarthmill

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)