Farmers Market for “Start-up” businesses at Winter Fair

Farmers Market can be the ideal vehicle for smaller food businesses and this new partnership offers trading opportunities to ‘start-up’ businesses



This year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair, taking place on 26 and 27 November 2018 at the showground in Llanelwedd, will have fireworks on the Monday evening. But with a new initiative in hosting a unique ‘Start-up Farmers Market’ for 12 newly established food and drink businesses, it is hoped that these businesses see their sales sky rocket.



The Farmers Market is being made possible due to a partnership between the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and the Agora project, the initiative aims to give these small businesses the opportunity to build confidence and key retail skills through a programme of training and support.



The 12 businesses selected to take part in the new Start-up Farmers Market at this year’s Winter Fair consist of enterprising individuals who have an aspiration to develop their idea into a thriving business. All 12 will receive targeting training, delivered by well-known food and drink specialist, Nerys Howell, before the Winter Fair, preparing them for their first day of trading at the event.



Being able to test the market in this way will enable these new businesses to carry out research and gain the skills and confidence to take their business to the next level… they may even see themselves in the Royal Welsh Food Hall next time!



Sarah James, Head of Business Development for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said: “Food and Drink is so important to the future of the Welsh economy. As one of the largest shop windows for Welsh produce, the society is able to offer this new and unique opportunity as a starter platform for small businesses to grow with confidence, ensuring informed decisions are made with valuable feedback.



“It’s a brave thing to start a new venture, to start trading and present your produce to the general public. With support from the society and Agora, we hope this initiative will allow the future brands of Welsh food and drink to succeed.” added Sarah.



Agora is a brand-new Welsh Government funded project that provides free support to new and small businesses that produces goods that are grown, grazed and made in mid and south east Wales.



Rolant Tomos, Agora Project Manager, said: “It’s a great pleasure to see this partnership with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. The Agora team has been busy in recent months encouraging individuals and groups to take the leap and I look forward to seeing their new businesses trading for the very first time – indeed, it is going to be very exciting for them.”

He added: “It’s always nice to see a great idea turning into a real life, working business. I also hope the event will motivate others, and that we will meet future food, drink and craft entrepreneurs.”



Visitors to the Winter Fair will have the opportunity to visit and purchase food, drink and gifts from the Start-up Farmers Market, situated outside the society’s main office, during both days of the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to be one of the first to sample some of the future Welsh branded produce on offer!



For more information or an application form to apply for a space in the Start-up Farmers Market, please visit www.rwas.wales or www.menterabusnes.co.uk/agora





Royal Welsh Winter Fair



To be held at the showground in Llanelwedd, Powys on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 November 2018: www.rwas.wales



‘Start-up Farmers Market’



Selection criteria:

Applications will only be considered when the exhibitor:

Has NOT previously exhibited in the RWAS Food Hall at any of the Society events.

Company has less than 5 employees / partners.

Will benefit from being involved in the full Start-up workshop / exhibitor programme.



Priority for the “ Farmers Market “ will be given to companies where:

food/drink is produced, processed or manufactured in Wales.

raw materials used include Welsh agricultural produce.

companies who will bring new innovative product to the event that will attract trade buyers and consumers to the Start-up area.

the application clearly demonstrates the long term added value for the exhibiting company that is expected to be created through being involved in the Start-up programme.

the company does not exhibit elsewhere on the showground with the same offering.

there is limited duplication of the same food/drink provision in the Start-up area, in other words we will limit the number of similar products to be exhibited.



More information can be found on the application form.



AGORA



The AGORA project has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Rural Communities – the 2014-2020 Rural Development Program, and is being led by Bridgend County Borough Council on behalf of the Land Based Regional Stakeholders’ Benefit Partnership.



The partnership consists of 8 Local Executive Groups including 11 Local Authorities namely Bridgend, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent, Cwm Taf (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taff), Usk Valley (Monmouthshire and Newport), Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.



Rolant Tomos is the AGORA Project Manager with a team of three Business

Development Officers; Deian Thomas, Gwenan Ellis and Gwion ap Rhisiart.



Contact details:



Project Manager

rolant.tomos@menterabusnes.co.uk



Business Development Officers

deian.thomas@menterabusnes.co.uk

gwenan.ellis@menterabusnes.co.uk

gwion.ap.rhisiart@menterabusnes.co.uk



Communications and Marketing

llio.wyn@menterabusnes.co.uk



For more information about the project, you can subscribe to the AGORA Newsletter or go to the project website: www.menterabusnes.co.uk/agora

Also check out the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s website (www.rwas.wales) for more details of the Winter Fair.

For more about Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and it’s shows within Welsh Country go to www.welshcountry.co.uk/royal-welsh-agriculture-show