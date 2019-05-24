Farmers’ Market Westbourne School this Saturday, May 25th

Thanks to storm Hannah, last months market was a complete disaster, with our stalls blowing away. A few of us stayed without cover and thank you to those of you who came to support us. It looks as if this Saturday the weather will be the kind to us.
In my last Penarth newsletter I told you about our new producer Lisa from Double Trouble Coffee, You weren’t able to meet her last month so do come along and try her fabulous coffee. Lisa will grind the beans on the stall exactly as you need depending on what equipment you use to make your coffee. Perhaps accompanied by one of Flapjack Fairy’s seasonal special of Rhubarb & Custard flapjacks!
We have a great range of produce for you, so do come along and have a browse.
Look forward to seeing you all Saturday.
Myfanwy
Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market, Westbourne School. Saturday 25th May
- Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans
Picketston Meats
- New Season Welsh Lamb
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Selection of game including Wild Rabbit
- Game sausages
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
Pembrokeshire Goats
- Award winning Goats cheese
- Goats meat
Flapjack Fairy
- Delicious range of flapjacks – seasonal special – Rhubarb & Custard
- Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.
Dylan’s Veg
- Quality vegetables
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus
- Pesto
- Jellies
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Little Mill Produce
- Home made cordials,
- Apple juice
- Jams, chutneys, marmalade, lemon curd
- Fruit pies, bara brith,
- Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)
Fudge Pots
- Flavours include:
- Spring Fennel
- Salted pistachio (plus a dairy-free version)
- Warm Spice
- Panch Phoron,
- Indian Rose (Vegan),
- Spicy Ginger,
- Golden Vanilla
- Chocolate
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
Visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com/