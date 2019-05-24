Farmers’ Market Westbourne School this Saturday, May 25th

Thanks to storm Hannah, last months market was a complete disaster, with our stalls blowing away. A few of us stayed without cover and thank you to those of you who came to support us. It looks as if this Saturday the weather will be the kind to us.

In my last Penarth newsletter I told you about our new producer Lisa from Double Trouble Coffee, You weren’t able to meet her last month so do come along and try her fabulous coffee. Lisa will grind the beans on the stall exactly as you need depending on what equipment you use to make your coffee. Perhaps accompanied by one of Flapjack Fairy’s seasonal special of Rhubarb & Custard flapjacks!

We have a great range of produce for you, so do come along and have a browse.

Look forward to seeing you all Saturday.

Myfanwy

Producers at Penarth Farmers’ Market, Westbourne School. Saturday 25th May

Double Trouble Coffee

Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans

Picketston Meats

New Season Welsh Lamb

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Selection of game including Wild Rabbit

Game sausages

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Pembrokeshire Goats

Award winning Goats cheese

Goats meat

Flapjack Fairy

Delicious range of flapjacks – seasonal special – Rhubarb & Custard

Salted caramel crunch & gluten free brownies.

Dylan’s Veg

Quality vegetables

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus

Pesto

Jellies

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Little Mill Produce

Home made cordials,

Apple juice

Jams, chutneys, marmalade, lemon curd

Fruit pies, bara brith,

Eggs (Chickens & Ducks)

Fudge Pots

Flavours include:

Spring Fennel

Salted pistachio (plus a dairy-free version)

Warm Spice

Panch Phoron,

Indian Rose (Vegan),

Spicy Ginger,

Golden Vanilla

Chocolate

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

Visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com/