Family Friendly Favourites at the Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival!

Food and drink heaven for festival goers, the bustling, vibrant atmosphere that is the Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival will this year celebrate its 15th birthday, with lots of new and exciting additions planned to mark the occasion in style!

A real highlight in the Welsh foodie calendar, it promises to be a whole weekend of foodie, family-friendly fun with over 100 exhibitors and three key sites allowing something for all.

Here’s a highlight of the top things families can enjoy alongside the tasty treats:

Free crafts at the Old Hall Gardens site – from willow weaving to hand sewing, youngsters will have the chance to learn new skills under the guidance of local artists

Face painting – courtesy of Fun Foundations, little ones will be able to morph into their favourite characters as they explore the festival in style!

Magic moments – Simon Sparkles will be on site with his fun blend of comedy, magic, games and balloon animals guaranteed to entertain, and will also be hosting the festival's 15th birthday party with party games and treats for younger visitors

birthday party with party games and treats for younger visitors Dancing feet! Get moving with ‘Happy Hands’ – fun, energetic movement and music for children (and adults!) to share

Give it a go – with ‘Ave a go’ Ceramics; all ages will have the chance to make their own piece of pottery to take home

Creative cookery – with Arty Cooks! Cookery lessons for youngsters aged from 2 upwards; pizza making, giant pasta shells, strawberry cheesecake and child-friendly tiramisu – tempt the taste buds, and all to take home and enjoy

Birds of Prey – visitors always flock to have their photos taken with the rare birds of prey

Free for all – delicious food and drink; an alcohol-free family friendly site at the Old Hall Gardens, non-ticketed but with special offers available to those with main festival bands

So much to see and do – a food festival but so much more than just a food festival.

Date: May 26-27th 2019

Tickets: Day ticket £5, Weekend ticket £8

For further information and to book tickets, see www.cowbridgefoodanddrink.org