Exciting New Exhibition Unveiled at Oriel y Parc

Antiquities discovered in Pembrokeshire spanning many centuries of human and animal activity are on display – some for the very first time in public – at a brand new exhibition at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids.

In conjunction with Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, who owns Oriel y Parc, has staged ‘Stones and Bones’, an ambitious exhibition with an eclectic mix from the Museum’s collections of archaeology, geology, natural history and art. The Palaeolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic time periods all feature.

Some of the treasures on view are very special to Pembrokeshire, including beads from Nab Head, St Brides, and pottery from Clegyr Boia, St Davids. Also on display are animal bones found in two famous cave sites – Priory near Pembroke and Little Hoyle, near Tenby – as well as the most complete mammoth tusk found in Wales.

Visitors can also view a very large and impressive bison – once a free-roaming animal in an ancient landscape.

James Parkin, the National Park Authority’s Director of Countryside, Community and Visitor Services, said: “Visitors are in for a treat – that’s the verdict of those who had first view of the exhibition.

“In Wales’ Year of Discovery this is a very exciting project as part of our ongoing partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru. Visitors can explore our relationship with the natural world and will be inspired to embark on their own journey of discovery.

“The exhibition is brought up to date with examples of technology which we cast away in today’s society but which future archaeologists might dig up as relics of our generation.”

Linked to the exhibition is an evocative audio visual presentation, helping visitors to imagine an ancient wilderness landscape – very different to today’s climate.

The stunning Pembrokeshire landscape features in the art selections which continue to draw upon Amgueddfa Cymru’s extensive Graham Sutherland Collection. Other artists’ featured are Thomas Graham Jackson, Ronald Lowe and David Tress.

Ashley McAvoy, Touring Exhibitions Manager, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, said,

“This is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to Oriel y Parc to see a diverse range of objects from the national collections in this new exhibition. Where else can you see a bison next to a Graham Sutherland painting?

“I hope it will encourage visitors to raise questions about our changing landscape and recognise the importance of archaeology and geology in helping us to understand and connect with our past.”

The ‘Stones and Bones’ exhibition runs until January 2020 and there is free entry to the Oriel y Parc Centre in a very family-friendly place of discovery.

The gallery is open from 10am-4pm every day.

Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre is owned and run by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and is the home of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales in Pembrokeshire.

For more information about Oriel y Parc visit www.orielyparc.co.uk