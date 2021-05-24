Editing Services from Pen Coed Publishing

Editing services are proving very popular, with both shorter pieces of writing and full-length books. Pen Coed Publishing tell Welsh Country about their editing services. Jacqueline Jeynes tell her story :

“Whether you have a final version ready, or it is a first draft, we are happy to act as Development Editor for you.”

First stage, we do a quick read-through to see how much work is involved.

Then we agree whether it is full editing service or just enough to get it print ready.

Well, despite travel restrictions, we have been very busy since the start of the year.

During the first 3 months of 2021, we have edited books for two new authors, helping them to get them ready to publish. Both are on military history:

Iraqi Kurdistan – New Horizons by Ceredigion author David Barratt

Not Enough Said by Duke Sell, a moving story about his father as a Far east Prisoner of War working mainly on the Burma Railway.

Here we explain how it worked for both authors.

Iraqi Kurdistan – New Horizons 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the Gulf War – Operation Safe Haven

A combined effort between military and civilian volunteers to provide a safe area for the Kurdish people fleeing Saddam’s troops. Always hailed a military success, David wanted to put the record straight about the role of volunteers in making it happen. Already a completed draft, we focused on checking place names were spelt consistently, making small changes to sentence structure here and there so that it reads smoothly. The next step is choosing the best size – generally B5 or A5 for Nonfiction – and making sure it all fits easily across the page. Finally, the front cover design which we both loved. It is a fascinating read and important addition to military history. ISBN: 978-1-9998352-8-6 RRP £15.00 For more details about David’s book, see the Home Page description, the Order Online page to order a copy direct from us, or follow the link to buy on Amazon UK.

The best quote is from the author himself who said: “It reads so much better. Once I started to read the edited version, I couldn’t put it down!”

Published in April 2021, David’s book is now available, and he has set up a Facebook page featuring little snippets from different chapters. More details and updates on the Pen Coed Publishing website. www.pencoedpublishing.co.uk

Not Enough Said by Duke Sell

The other book we edited is by Duke Sell. It is a moving tribute to his father, Johnnie Sell, who was a prisoner of war in the Far East (FEPOW) and worked on the Burma railway – otherwise known as the “Death Railway”. As you know, I am always interested in FEPOW stories so was keen to read about Johnnie’s experiences. Every FEPOW has their own story, but Duke’s book also includes a section on War Crimes trials, notorious Unit 731 experiments on humans, and recognition of his father’s bravery by Lord Louis Mountbatten. This was the first draft of the book so getting the structure and flow right was the immediate priority. Moving sections around, deciding chapter headings, and making sure the reader could follow events easily is the overall aim. Once that is in place, it is down to proof-reading and sentence structure. Now it is ready to submit to publishers, usually A4 size 1.5 or double-line spacing, before thinking about adding images. After having the original draft version declined by a publisher – it did really need a lot of work to get it into the format they prefer – Duke has successfully submitted it to a new publisher. It is due for publication in August 2021 to coincide with VJ Day Remembrance events. Very exciting news for Duke! He is happy with the work we have done on his book, and commented: “You have done a marvellous job on my book; I can’t thank you enough”. Good luck with your book, Duke. There have been two further pieces edited this year, including a shorter piece for an MA student before she submitted her work for assessment, and another new client has just joined us, so we are keen to keep the Editing work going. It is fascinating to see how the writing, structure, and presentation, changes while the story they want to tell becomes clearer and more powerful. We love editing!

