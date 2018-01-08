Edenstone Homes – Aberthin Show Home Offers Liveable Luxury

A LUXURIOUS, new, Edenstone show home styled in autumnal tones is now open in Aberthin.

Premier homebuilder Edenstone Homes is creating an exclusive enclave of just 20 properties at Llanfair Meadow in the Vale of Glamorgan and enlisted the assistance of Calico Interiors to dress the four-bedroom Faringdon show home to inspire visitors.

Tara Woodley, from Calico Interiors, explains: “The show home at Llanfair Meadows has a fairly neutral palette, to emphasise the spaciousness of the property. We’ve accessorised with autumnal colours including burnt orange and ochre yellows that are in keeping with the country location and help to create a warm and welcoming feel. Antique brass and copper complement the autumnal tones and by adding a display of pictures in the study we’ve given the property a more personal feel and made it feel liveable.”

The lounge is at the front of the property, as is the study. Patio doors bring lots of natural light into the open plan kitchen, dining and family room and offer easy access to the rear garden. A practical utility and convenient cloakroom complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms – including master with both en-suite and dressing room – plus the family bathroom.

Andrea Nippe, sales director for Edenstone Homes, says: “We’ve welcomed a steady stream of visitors into the show home and the overwhelming response has been that people really like it and are impressed by the quality.”

Those who buy a home at Llanfair Meadows will appreciate the high-quality specification that Edenstone is synonymous for. The premium interior finish includes sleek Neff appliances and a choice of Sigma 3 kitchen ranges, luxurious Porcelanosa ceramic wall tiling in the bathrooms, oak finish internal doors to the ground floor and fitted wardrobes in the master suite.

Current availability includes four-bedroom homes in a choice of styles with prices from £460,000. A Faringdon similar to the show home is available from £555,000.

Llanfair Meadows will include one high tech carbon zero home, designed to produce more energy than the home will require over the year. The self-sufficient home is a pilot which Edenstone hopes to be able to roll out to other developments in the future.

Located on the edge of Aberthin amid beautiful scenic surroundings, the new homes offer modern village living at its very best. The market town of Cowbridge is just over a mile away with good schools and a wider array of amenities. Cardiff and the magnificent beaches of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast are also within striking distance.

The new show home is open at Llanfair Meadows on Court Close, Aberthin, from 10.30-5pm every Thursday to Monday. Call 07392 090258 or see http://edenstonehomes.com/aberthin-cowbridge/ for details.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)