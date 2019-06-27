Dream Roles for Summer Rangers

Two Summer Rangers have taken up seasonal duties with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Ranger Teams in the north and the south of the county.

Both 19-year-old Libby Higgins-Washbrook and Jack Davies, who is 22, look upon their new roles as dream jobs, having always been keen to work in the countryside in their native county.

Libby is from Goodwick and went to Ysgol Bro Gwaun and then Ysgol Dewi Sant 6th Form while Jack is from Steynton, Milford Haven. He has just completed a degree in Countryside Management at Aberystwyth University. Both are fluent Welsh speakers.

A key part of their summer roles is to promote what is local, and to tell visitors and local people about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and ways to explore it, including getting out and walking the Coast Path and the many web walks, and how to help look after this very special place.

Welcoming the new team members, Libby Taylor, Ranger Service Manager, said: “Libby will be delivering activities and helping visitors with information in the north of the county, covering an area from Fishguard to Poppit Sands. Jack will be seen out and about on the south coast, between Angle and Amroth.

“The Summer Rangers will be based at beaches and harbours but will also visit many of the county’s summer shows, festivals and events offering activities for families and a wealth of information on what to see and where to go.”

In the north Libby will be working particularly with Area Ranger Carol Owen while Jack will be linking up with Area Ranger Chris Taylor.

For more ideas on how to make the most of your visit to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park at any time of year, visit our website, or look for us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

