Discover West Wales’ Magnificent Coastal Wildlife

A Haven for Wildlife Enthusiasts

If you are planning a visit to Penbontbren in the coming weeks, it’s the ideal time to enjoy Welsh wildlife watching the puffins, dolphins and seals as they return to our shores.

Here at Penbontbren, the Gardens are looking lovely with a magnificent display of Wisteria, whilst the Clematis and herbacious borders look to steal the show in the coming weeks.

If you fancy a longer stay of 3 or more nights, don’t miss out on our Special Offer…

Escape for a Luxury Break

Relax in the comfort of your own 5 Star Luxury Suite and private terrace… Nestled in 32 acres of tranquil countryside and just 2 miles from unspoilt sandy beaches and beautiful coastal walks…

We’re offering 10% off 3-4 night stays and 15% off 5+ night stays when you book direct online or call us on 01239 810248.

Meet Pembrokeshire’s Puffins

May to June is the perfect time of year to enjoy a day trip to Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire to see the spectacular colony of puffins flying home to nest. The sight of over 25,000 of these iconic birds returning to their burrows is a truly magical experience!

Dolphin & Seal Spotting in Cardigan Bay

Right here in Cardigan Bay, we are privileged to have Britain’s largest resident population of over 300 bottlenose dolphins. Catching a glimpse of these beautiful creatures swimming in the bay is always a delight.

Cardigan Bay is also a fantastic place to see Atlantic grey seals. These inquisitive characters can regularly be spotted enjoying the warmer waters along the coast from New Quay to Cardigan Island. During the autumn months, seal pups can often be spotted ashore in secluded coves and beaches.

Some of the best dolphin spotting areas on land include Cemaes Head, Mwnt and Aberporth on the Ceredigion Coastal Path and the harbour at New Quay. Visitors can also take to the waters and enjoy one of the popular dolphin spotting boat trips leaving from Gwbert or New Quay.

