Discover the Archaeological Wonders of the National Park

An opportunity to learn more about the archaeological features of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park from the comfort of your own home is being offered by the National Park Authority.

This free virtual event will take place on 26 August 2020, and will focus on how human culture has shaped the landscape we see today.

With a history of human habitation extending back thousands of years, the National Park is far more than just a haven for wildlife.

Led by Community Archaeologist Tomos Ll. Jones, the event will include a brief introduction to archaeology and a visual map highlighting the extent and spread of archaeological features throughout the National Park.

Obvious archaeological monuments such as burial chambers and castles will be covered, as well as more subtle features such as cairns and earthworks that might be dismissed as part of the natural landscape.

There will be an opportunity to explore the traces of submerged ancient woodland along the coastline and examine other hidden cultural gems, including traditional boundaries and the division between upland and lowland.

The event will end with a question and answer session.

Community Archaeologist, Tomos Ll. Jones said:

“A session like this is important in highlighting how embedded cultural heritage is within the National Park landscape. It really is the case that humans have carved out the place we see today and this is the accumulation of thousands of years of history. I hope that those attending will gain valuable insight into how to read the archaeological landscape.”

The event is expected to last about an hour, and places can be booked online at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

Those interested in the county’s distant past are reminded that November’s annual Archaeology Day event will take place online this year. Details will be released nearer the date.

