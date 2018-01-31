Dairy Marker Conference

Invest in Skills : Invest in Growth, details below:

When: Thursday 8th February 2018, 10.00am – 4.30pm

Where: Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Launch of industry-led plan to transform skills in food and drink sector

Leading businesses pledge to sign up to scheme

Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs to make further announcements boosting skills provision

Transforming skills in the Welsh Food and Drink Industry

With Welsh food and drink undergoing a period of growth, having continued access to a workforce with the right skills is essential to ensuring its future sustainability. This will be especially important post-Brexit, with figures showing 28% of those currently working in Welsh food and drink manufacturing were born elsewhere in the EU.

Following on from the first skills conference held in the autumn that kick started a broad consultation exercise with stakeholders from across the sector, the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board will be launching its comprehensive skills strategy document at the conference, which aims to:

Address the skills shortages that constrain productivity

Increase the uptake of apprenticeships

Improve perceptions of employment opportunities within the industry

Address challenges of a tightening labour market

Please see the attached document for further details regarding the leading figures who will be speaking on the day as industry, government and skills providers come together to help shape the implementation of the strategy and drive the continued growth of the Welsh food and drink industry.

For further information and to secure your presence at the conference please contact Rhys Flowers on 029 2167 4861 / rhys.flowers@four.cymru

