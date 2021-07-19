David Brightmore Exhibition Now Open at Life:Full Colour

David Brightmore’s new exhibition, Beyond Seeing, is now open at Life: Full Colour gallery in Caernarfon.

In this exhibition, David encourages viewers to look beyond the painting in front of them.

“I’ve developed a way of painting the sensation of ‘being out there’, which is why I’ve called my summer exhibition Beyond Seeing. Seeing is only one aspect of an experience. I try to paint the feeling of having been there and convey the physicality of my experience,” said David.

This is the first time David’s work has been shown at Life:Full Colour’s yellow gallery and the exhibition features 30 figurative and landscape mixed medium paintings.

His work is currently influenced by the landscape of Clwyd but it also reflects his interest in ‘family history’ – hence a series of ‘figure-scapes’, searching for the rhythm of land and figure, often in primordial settings

“Anyone who views my paintings should be prepared to be surprised, or at least react in some way,” explained David. “My work may look casual but it is designed to stimulate and I hope it stays with them long after they’ve left the exhibition.”

You can see the Beyond Seeing by David Brightmore RCA at Life:Full Colour until 31st July 2021. The gallery is located at 23-25 Hole in the Wall Street, Caernarfon, and it is open Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm. A 360-degree virtual tour is also available here.

www.lifefullcolour.com

Life:Full Colour in Caernarfon showcases the work of talented Welsh artists, as well as the very best from across the UK, Europe and internationally.

The Gallery’s exhibition programme will delight art lovers with its variety and celebration of artists, both up and coming and established. Artists who have already featured on the gallery’s walls include Ann Lewis RCA, President of the RCA, Jan Gardner RCA, Jocelyn Roberts, and Nathan Jones. Nathan is the gallery’s first artist in residence and he is based at the Gallery several days a week, painting in the upstairs studio space bathed in natural daylight.