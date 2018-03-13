Daisy Graze is a small family run business producing Preserves and Conserves from natures bounty. Based in the beautiful Vale of Glamorgan everything is hand cut and totally home made, by myself (Janine) from historical and family recipes. We pride ourselves in doing everything by hand in small batches in a traditional way.

Wherever and whenever possible the ingredients used are home grown, purchased locally or best of all foraged for in the woods and fields around Dinas Powys and the Vale. This means that the seasons rewards are captured at their best and preserved to be enjoyed the year round. The Wild Garlic Oil really does give you a wonderful taste and aroma of early spring whether you use it in a salad dressing or to sauté, stir fry or roast with.

Products are named either by where the ingredients came from or the person that influenced them being made. Bampi’s Blackcurrant and Apple Jam is my fathers favourite, he has always loved Blackcurrants so when my own gardens plants fruit the jam has to be named after him. My son’s Primary School has a small fruit garden and I am able to turn these into Mr Jeli (grape Jelly), Mr Peren a Mrs Lemwn (Pear & Lemon) Marmalade and Mr Afal a Mrs Eirin Ysgaw (Apple & Elderberry) Chutney. The school is Welsh medium and the pupils named the jars themselves.

Daisy graze artisan products truly capture the flavours of the year for you to enjoy straight from the jar/bottle or to try experimenting with in your cooking.

Email: enquiries@daisygraze.co.uk

Web: www.daisygraze.co.uk

Twitter: @DaisyGraze

Facebook: @daisygrazecaketoppers

Tel: 0800 0025422

