Custard and Rhubarb is a small business based near Brecon in Wales.

We screen print tea towels, adult and children’s aprons and bags using our own original designs and water based eco inks.

We also sell mugs and cards that have our own designs on that are printed within the UK and have plans to expand the range to fridge magnets, coasters and canvas prints.

For the most part, I grew up in rural Herefordshire on a small holding and was and am, mad about animals! I was allowed to keep dogs, cats, mice, sheep, horses, ducks, chickens and pigs to name but a few! These animals have influenced my art massively and together with a love of humour I have married the two to create our very popular designs.

My father was a screen printer within manufacturing for many years, I was given the opportunity to join the business but declined, it didn’t feel that it was the right thing to do. I was desperate to work with horses and the manufacturing industry didn’t appeal to me!

To cut a rather long story of over 30 subsequent years, I came to a crossroads in my life and decided to take the plunge into a new venture of Custard and Rhubarb.

Setting a screen with a new design that works is fantastically exciting! It seems to not be such an exact science but more of an organic process. My designs have also been led by what our customers ask for. Our newest design the crafty cockerel was only set just before the last Christmas market that we attended and quite literally flew off our stand!

We will aim to print any of our designs onto anything that is desired and try to accommodate any customer requests.

We love what we do and are truly grateful for all of our customers enthusiasm over our products.

Email: emily@custardandrhubarb.co.uk

Facebook: Custard and Rhubarb

Tel: 01874 711 688

Mob: 07773205782

