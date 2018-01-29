Cusan Liqueurs

“Cusan” – kiss (welsh), a micro company, producing a range of cream liqueurs made in Wales.

The story of “Cusan” started long ago when my lovely mother-in-law, Brenda, created a unique recipe for this luscious creamy drink , based on whisky. Brenda was always adventurous with her cooking and one day she decided to turn her passion for cooking and creating delicious desserts and drinks for family and friends into a family run business.

Its our third year in the Food & Drink industry and we have a wide product range of eleven flavour liqueurs. We participate in Food and Drink events all over the UK, promoting and selling our products. We offer tastings on our stand at the festivals and we always get an instant excellent feedback from customers.

We use finest ingredients in our liqueurs to create this luxuriously smooth drink and transform desserts into unforgettable enjoyable experience. Impress your friends by serving a trio of your favourite flavours from our range in a highball glasses filled with ice!

We take little steps in building our company, we are planning few changes with the design of our product and the website will be launched this year.

We get a great support and encouragement from our customers, fellow traders, Business Wales, Cywain centre, Food and drink Wales in providing courses where you get necessary knowledge for running a business.

Website: cusan.co.uk

Twitter: cusanliqueur

Email: cusancreamliqueur@icloud.com

